boat rental market scope

The Business Research Company's Rising interest in recreational boating and coastal travel experiences driving the Boat Rental Market 2026

Expected to grow to $27.07 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The boat rental market companies are focusing on fleet expansion, vessel category diversification, experience-driven service customization, subscription-based rental models, advanced booking and fleet management platforms, and customer-centric digital interfaces to strengthen market presence and enhance service quality standards. Emphasis on seasonal demand optimization, marina partnerships, localized tourism collaborations, safety compliance management, real-time vessel tracking systems, sustainability-focused fleet upgrades including electric and hybrid boats, and strategic alliances with travel agencies, hospitality providers, and tourism boards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking market expansion opportunities, operational efficiency improvements, digital transformation strategies, and long-term partnerships within the rapidly evolving global boat rental and marine leisure services industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Boat Rental Market?

• According to our research, Brunswick Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s portfolio of marine brands, including recreational boats, marine engines, and shared-access platforms, directly supports the boat rental market by supplying technologically advanced, fuel-efficient, and digitally connected vessels that enhance fleet performance, operational reliability, and customer experience across leisure, tourism, and charter service segments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Boat Rental Market?

Major companies operating in the boat rental market are Brunswick Corporation, Travelopia Group plc (The Moorings + Le Boat +Sunsail), MarineMax Inc., GetMyBoat Inc., Dream Yacht Charter, Beneteau Group, Boatsetter Inc., Click&Boat (Nautal), SamBoat, GlobeSailor, Yachtico, Borrow A Boat, Boatjump S.L., Sailo, YachtLife, CharterLux, Incrediblue, Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company, Boatbookings, Blue Bay Marine, NY Boat Charter, Miami Boat Charters, West Coast Boat Rentals, BoatyBooker, European Boating Holidays, Freedom Boat Club, Antlos.

How Concentrated Is The Boat Rental Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This market structure reflects low entry barriers, strong regional presence of independent operators, high seasonality, and the dominance of small fleet owners and peer-to-peer rental platforms across coastal and inland tourism hubs. Leading players such as Brunswick Corporation, Travelopia Group plc (The Moorings, Le Boat, Sunsail), MarineMax Inc., GetMyBoat Inc., Dream Yacht Charter, Beneteau Group, Boatsetter Inc., Click&Boat (Nautal), SamBoat, and GlobeSailor maintain competitive positioning through diversified fleet offerings, digital booking platforms, strong marina partnerships, brand recognition in premium charter services, and expansion into experience-based marine tourism. As demand for experiential travel, flexible vacation models, and digitally enabled boat-sharing platforms increases, platform integration, fleet modernization, strategic acquisitions, and geographic expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these companies in the global boat rental market.

• Leading companies include:

o Brunswick Corporation (1%)

o Travelopia Group plc (The Moorings + Le Boat +Sunsail) (1%)

o MarineMax Inc. (1%)

o GetMyBoat Inc. (1%)

o Dream Yacht Charter (0.4%)

o Beneteau Group (0.2%)

o Boatsetter Inc. (0.04%)

o Click&Boat (Nautal) (0.04%)

o SamBoat (0.04%)

o GlobeSailor (0.03%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Boat Rental Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9524&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Boat Rental Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the boat rental market include Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Mercury Marine, Volvo Penta, Honda Marine, Suzuki Marine, Torqeedo GmbH, Caterpillar Marine, Cummins Marine, and Sunseeker International.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Boat Rental Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the boat rental market include MarineMax Inc., Boatsetter Inc., GetMyBoat Inc., Click&Boat, SamBoat, Beneteau Group, GlobeSailor, Sailo Inc., Zizoo Boats GmbH, Boats Group LLC, Fraser Yachts, Northrop & Johnson, West Marine Inc., Marine Store, Dockwa, and Navico Group.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Boat Rental Market?

• Major end users in the boat rental market include TUI Group, Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corporation, MSC Cruises, Airbnb Experiences, Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group, Thomas Cook India, MakeMyTrip Ltd., Cox & Kings, Abercrombie & Kent, Kuoni Travel, American Express Global Business Travel, Liberty International Tourism Group, and Thomas Cook Group UK.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• AI-enabled digital booking platforms are transforming the boat rental market by enhancing customer experience, improving fleet utilization efficiency, and enabling seamless, real-time booking and payment processes across global marine tourism networks.

• Example: In April 2025, Boatsetter launched a major platform update featuring a refreshed user interface, VIP membership options, enhanced guest protection features, advanced search and filtering tools, and integrated payment solutions to streamline rentals for both customers and boat owners.

• These innovations improve booking speed, enable real-time availability tracking, provide personalized recommendations, strengthen transaction security, and enhance overall service reliability, helping operators differentiate their offerings and optimize operational performance across competitive boat rental markets.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Development Of Electric Hydrofoil Daycruisers Advancing Energy Efficiency And Sustainable Marine Mobility

• Expansion Of Direct-Booking Digital Platforms Enhancing Fleet Utilization And Customer Experience

• Introduction Of Premium Electric Sport And Leisure Craft Strengthening Luxury Rental Segments

• Integration Of Digital Marketplaces And Frictionless Booking Systems Optimizing Revenue And Operational Performance

Access The Detailed Boat Rentalreport here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boat-rental-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

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