Smoothies Market 2026 growing as consumers shift toward healthy beverages

Smoothies Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Smoothies Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The smoothies market is dominated by a mix of global beverage manufacturers and specialized health-focused drink brands. Companies are focusing on innovative flavor formulations, functional ingredient integration, clean-label positioning, and sustainable packaging solutions to strengthen market presence and enhance brand differentiation. Emphasis on natural ingredients, reduced sugar content, plant-based nutrition, and transparent sourcing remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving health and wellness beverage sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Smoothies Market?

• According to our research, PepsiCo Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 0.4% market share. The beverage division of the company, which is directly involved in the smoothies market, offers a diverse portfolio of fruit-based and functional smoothie products through its global distribution network, supporting on-the-go consumption trends, health-focused offerings, and expanding retail penetration across developed and emerging markets.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smoothies Market?

Major companies operating in the smoothies market are PepsiCo Inc., Jamba Juice LLC, Tropical Smoothie Café LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, Smoothie King Franchises Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Danone SA, Lifeway Foods Inc., Suja Life LLC (Suja Juice), Bolthouse Farms Inc., Dole Food Company Inc., Pressed Juicery LLC, Chiquita Brands International Inc., Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Ltd., Planet Smoothie (Kahala Brands), Innocent Ltd., MTY Food Group Inc., Daily Harvest Inc., Bevolution Group LLC, The Kraft Heinz Company, Boost Juice Bars (Boost Juice Holdings), Main Squeeze Juice Co., Barfresh Food Group Inc., Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies, Cold Stone Creamery Inc., Surf City Squeeze (Kahala Brands), Revive Superfoods, Kwench Juice Cafe, Robeks Corporation, Bai Brands LLC, Ceres Fruit Juices (Ceres Fruit Juices Pty Ltd), Dr. Smoothie Brands (Dr.Smoothie), Happy Planet Foods Inc., The Smoothie Company, NOKA Organics LLC, Odwalla Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Smoothies Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 2% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects low entry barriers and intense brand-level competition, driven by evolving consumer taste preferences, demand for natural and functional ingredients, strong private-label presence, and widespread distribution across retail, foodservice, and online channels. Leading players such as PepsiCo Inc., Jamba Juice LLC, Tropical Smoothie Café LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, Smoothie King Franchises Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Danone SA, Lifeway Foods Inc., Suja Life LLC (Suja Juice), Bolthouse Farms Inc., hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, strong brand recognition, extensive retail partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in flavor development and functional beverage offerings. As demand for convenient, nutrient-rich, and clean-label beverages grows, strategic partnerships, product innovation, and expansion across emerging markets are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o PepsiCo Inc. (0.4%)

o Jamba Juice LLC (0.4%)

o Tropical Smoothie Café LLC (0.3%)

o The Coca-Cola Company (0.3%)

o Smoothie King Franchises Inc. (0.2%)

o The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (0.2%)

o Danone SA (0.2%)

o Lifeway Foods Inc. (0.1%)

o Suja Life LLC (Suja Juice) (0.1%)

o Bolthouse Farms Inc. (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Smoothies Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the smoothies market include Dole Food Company Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Chiquita Brands International Sàrl, Driscoll’s Inc., SunOpta Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Olam Group Limited, Döhler GmbH, Kerry Group plc, Symrise AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Sensient Technologies Corporation, SVZ International B.V., Tree Top Inc., Milne Fruit Products Inc., Kanegrade Limited, Citrosuco S.A., Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Batory Foods Inc., Diana Food SAS, The Green Labs LLC, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Smoothies Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the smoothies market include United Natural Foods Inc., Sysco Corporation, US Foods Holding Corp., Performance Food Group Company, KeHE Distributors LLC, Dot Foods Inc., Gordon Food Service, McLane Company Inc., Core-Mark Holding Company Inc., Bidfood Group Limited, Lineage Inc., Americold Realty Trust Inc., DPI Specialty Foods, Nassau Candy Distributors Inc., Havi Group LP, Foodbuy LLC, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., Imperial Dade.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Smoothies Market?

• Major end users in the smoothies market include Walmart Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, The Kroger Co., Tesco PLC, Carrefour S.A., Target Corporation, Aldi Einkauf SE & Co. oHG, Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG, 7-Eleven Inc., Amazon.com Inc., The Fresh Market Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc., Trader Joe’s Company, Starbucks Corporation, Jamba Juice Company, Planet Smoothie Franchising Corporation, Smoothie King Franchises Inc., Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC, Booster Juice Inc., Pressed Juicery LLC, Innocent Drinks Limited, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Danone S.A., Suja Life LLC, Metro AG, Coles Group, Woolworths Group Limited, Reliance Retail Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Organic and clean-label product innovation is transforming the smoothies market by addressing rising global demand for healthier, natural, and transparently sourced beverage options while strengthening brand credibility and premium positioning.

• Example: In April 2025, Fresh Blends launched a new certified organic menu featuring all-natural smoothies, oat-milk shakes, frozen lemonades, and juices made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

• Its adherence to USDA and Smart Snack nutritional standards enhances consumer trust, supports health-focused purchasing decisions, and improves market competitiveness across retail and institutional channels.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• High-Protein Plant-Based Smoothies Catering To Active Lifestyle Nutrition

• Omnichannel And Direct-To-Consumer Strategies Expanding Brand Accessibility

• Multi-Serve Organic Smoothie Bases Enhancing At-Home Convenience

• Warehouse-Club Retail Partnerships Scaling Distribution Of Frozen Smoothies

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