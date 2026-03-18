Mach2 Expands Private Aviation Access with Rapid Growth of EmptyLegFinder Platform
Dual-platform strategy combines 450+ operators with a fast-growing empty leg marketplace offering 1,500+ live flights and real-time access.
Since its launch in February 2026, EmptyLegFinder has recorded over 400% week-on-week subscription growth, reflecting strong demand for simplified and transparent access to private jet availability.
A MARKET DEFINED BY OPPORTUNITY — LIMITED BY VISIBILITY
Private aviation continues to grow globally, with thousands of aircraft operating millions of flights annually, particularly across the United States.
However, inefficiencies remain:
Up to 40% of private jet flights operate as empty legs
Many of these flights are not visible in real time to the wider market
Empty leg opportunities can offer savings of up to 80% compared to standard charter pricing
These dynamics highlight a fundamental issue: availability exists — but visibility does not.
MACH2: THE FULL CHARTER CONNECTIVITY PLATFORM
Mach2 was developed to address fragmentation by acting as a neutral aggregation layer, connecting operators, brokers, and end users in real time.
With over 450 certified operators onboarded, Mach2 enables:
On-demand one-way and return charter requests
Intelligent operator matching based on aircraft proximity
Direct communication between clients and operators
Full transparency, with no involvement in pricing or transactions
Mach2 functions as infrastructure, enhancing speed, visibility, and efficiency without interfering in commercial relationships.
EMPTYLEGFINDER: FOCUSED, FAST, AND GROWING
To complement Mach2, EmptyLegFinder.aero was launched as a dedicated empty leg platform, designed for users seeking simplicity and immediate access.
The platform now offers:
1,500+ live empty leg flights
200+ new flights added daily
Strong U.S. coverage, with expanding routes across Canada, Europe, and the Middle East
Smart alerts notifying users when matching routes become available
Full operator contact details, enabling direct booking with no added commissions or markups
EmptyLegFinder operates on a simple subscription model, providing direct access to opportunities without intermediaries.
TWO PLATFORMS, ONE CONNECTED STRATEGY
Mach2 and EmptyLegFinder are designed to complement each other:
Mach2 provides a full charter ecosystem for on-demand and structured travel
EmptyLegFinder delivers a streamlined experience for users focused purely on empty leg opportunities
Together, they create a layered access model, allowing users to choose between flexibility and precision while improving efficiency across the market.
DRIVING A SHIFT TOWARD REAL-TIME ACCESS
The rapid adoption of EmptyLegFinder, combined with Mach2’s growing operator network, reflects a broader shift toward real-time visibility, aggregation, and efficiency in private aviation.
“Private aviation lacks visibility. Mach2 and EmptyLegFinder bring clarity, speed, and direct access,” said Zaher Deir, Founder of Mach2.
ABOUT MACH2
Mach2 is a live bidding and charter connectivity platform designed to connect private jet operators, brokers, and end users in a transparent, efficient, and neutral environment. With over 450 operators onboarded, real-time charter matching, and intelligent search capabilities, Mach2 is redefining how private aviation connects.
www.mach2.aero
ABOUT EMPTYLEGFINDER
EmptyLegFinder.aero is a dedicated empty leg discovery platform powered by Mach2, offering real-time access to thousands of repositioning flights worldwide. Designed for simplicity and direct engagement, the platform allows users to connect directly with operators and access opportunities efficiently.
https://emptylegfinder.aero
Zaher Deir
ACOM Aviation
+44 7711 806585
zaher@acomaviation.co.uk
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