Mach2 Expands Private Aviation Access with Rapid Growth of EmptyLegFinder Platform

Luxury Jet

Dual-platform strategy combines 450+ operators with a fast-growing empty leg marketplace offering 1,500+ live flights and real-time access.

Mach2 and EmptyLegFinder were built to remove friction and make private aviation faster, clearer, and more accessible.” — Zaher Deir, CEO and founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mach2 , the live bidding and charter connectivity platform for private aviation, today announced the continued expansion of its ecosystem with the rapid growth of its sister platform, EmptyLegFinder.aero , a dedicated solution for real-time empty leg discovery.Since its launch in February 2026, EmptyLegFinder has recorded over 400% week-on-week subscription growth, reflecting strong demand for simplified and transparent access to private jet availability.A MARKET DEFINED BY OPPORTUNITY — LIMITED BY VISIBILITYPrivate aviation continues to grow globally, with thousands of aircraft operating millions of flights annually, particularly across the United States.However, inefficiencies remain:Up to 40% of private jet flights operate as empty legsMany of these flights are not visible in real time to the wider marketEmpty leg opportunities can offer savings of up to 80% compared to standard charter pricingThese dynamics highlight a fundamental issue: availability exists — but visibility does not.MACH2: THE FULL CHARTER CONNECTIVITY PLATFORMMach2 was developed to address fragmentation by acting as a neutral aggregation layer, connecting operators, brokers, and end users in real time.With over 450 certified operators onboarded, Mach2 enables:On-demand one-way and return charter requestsIntelligent operator matching based on aircraft proximityDirect communication between clients and operatorsFull transparency, with no involvement in pricing or transactionsMach2 functions as infrastructure, enhancing speed, visibility, and efficiency without interfering in commercial relationships.EMPTYLEGFINDER: FOCUSED, FAST, AND GROWINGTo complement Mach2, EmptyLegFinder.aero was launched as a dedicated empty leg platform, designed for users seeking simplicity and immediate access.The platform now offers:1,500+ live empty leg flights200+ new flights added dailyStrong U.S. coverage, with expanding routes across Canada, Europe, and the Middle EastSmart alerts notifying users when matching routes become availableFull operator contact details, enabling direct booking with no added commissions or markupsEmptyLegFinder operates on a simple subscription model, providing direct access to opportunities without intermediaries.TWO PLATFORMS, ONE CONNECTED STRATEGYMach2 and EmptyLegFinder are designed to complement each other:Mach2 provides a full charter ecosystem for on-demand and structured travelEmptyLegFinder delivers a streamlined experience for users focused purely on empty leg opportunitiesTogether, they create a layered access model, allowing users to choose between flexibility and precision while improving efficiency across the market.DRIVING A SHIFT TOWARD REAL-TIME ACCESSThe rapid adoption of EmptyLegFinder, combined with Mach2’s growing operator network, reflects a broader shift toward real-time visibility, aggregation, and efficiency in private aviation.“Private aviation lacks visibility. Mach2 and EmptyLegFinder bring clarity, speed, and direct access,” said Zaher Deir, Founder of Mach2.ABOUT MACH2Mach2 is a live bidding and charter connectivity platform designed to connect private jet operators, brokers, and end users in a transparent, efficient, and neutral environment. With over 450 operators onboarded, real-time charter matching, and intelligent search capabilities, Mach2 is redefining how private aviation connects.ABOUT EMPTYLEGFINDEREmptyLegFinder.aero is a dedicated empty leg discovery platform powered by Mach2, offering real-time access to thousands of repositioning flights worldwide. Designed for simplicity and direct engagement, the platform allows users to connect directly with operators and access opportunities efficiently.

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