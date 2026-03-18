Point of Purchase POP Displays Market Size to Reach US$22.6 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising In Store Marketing

point of purchase POP displays market

Grocery and supermarkets to capture nearly 38 percent share in 2026 driven by high footfall, strategic product placements

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The point of purchase POP displays market is an essential segment within the retail marketing ecosystem, designed to influence consumer purchasing decisions at the final stage of the buying journey. These displays are strategically placed in retail environments such as supermarkets, specialty stores, and quick service restaurants to attract attention, promote products, and boost impulse buying. As retail competition intensifies and brands seek to differentiate themselves, POP displays have become a powerful tool for enhancing product visibility and customer engagement.

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global point of purchase POP displays market size is likely to be valued at US$15.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$22.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period 2026 to 2033. This growth is fueled by rising in store marketing investments as retailers aim to capture consumer attention at critical decision making points within stores.

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Key Growth Drivers in the Market

One of the primary drivers of the POP displays market is the increasing focus on in store marketing strategies. Retailers and brands are investing heavily in visually appealing and innovative display formats to influence consumer behavior and maximize product sales. With the rise of organized retail and modern trade formats, the importance of effective product presentation has significantly increased. Another key driver is the growing competition among brands, particularly in sectors such as beauty, consumer electronics, and packaged goods. POP displays provide an opportunity for brands to stand out in crowded retail environments. Additionally, the integration of digital technologies into displays is enhancing their effectiveness by enabling interactive and engaging customer experiences.

Evolution of Display Technologies

The POP displays market has evolved from traditional static displays to advanced digital and interactive formats. Modern displays incorporate LED panels, motion sensors, and augmented reality features to create immersive experiences for consumers. These innovations not only attract attention but also provide detailed product information, enhancing the overall shopping experience. Digital signage and interactive kiosks are gaining traction as retailers seek to combine physical and digital retail elements. These technologies enable dynamic content updates, personalized messaging, and real time promotions, making them highly effective in influencing purchase decisions.

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Market Segmentation

By Display Format

•Countertop Displays

•Floor Standees

•End-of-Aisle Displays

•Digital Signage

•Interactive Kiosks

•AR-Enabled Displays

By Technology

•Paper & Corrugated Board

•Plastic

•Metal

•LED Panels

•Sensor-Enabled Displays

By End-User

•Grocery & Supermarkets

•Beauty & Personal Care

•Consumer Electronics

•Apparel & Fashion

•Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

By Region

•North America

•Europe

•East Asia

•South Asia & Oceania

•Latin America

•Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights

North America holds a significant share of the POP displays market due to the presence of large retail chains and high investment in in store marketing. Retailers in the region focus on innovative display solutions to enhance customer experience and drive sales.

Europe is characterized by strong demand for sustainable and recyclable display materials. Strict environmental regulations and consumer awareness are encouraging the adoption of eco friendly POP displays across the region.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a high growth market driven by rapid expansion of retail infrastructure and increasing consumer spending. Countries in East Asia and South Asia are witnessing strong demand for both traditional and digital POP displays as brands compete for visibility in growing retail markets.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also experiencing steady growth, supported by urbanization and the expansion of organized retail sectors.

Consumer Engagement and Retail Experience

POP displays play a crucial role in enhancing consumer engagement and improving the overall retail experience. Visually appealing displays capture attention and encourage customers to explore products they might not have initially intended to purchase. Interactive displays further enhance engagement by allowing consumers to access product information, watch demonstrations, or participate in promotional activities. Retailers are increasingly focusing on creating experiential shopping environments where POP displays serve as a key element in storytelling and brand communication. This trend is particularly prominent in premium and lifestyle segments.

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Company Insights

The POP displays market is highly competitive, with several global and regional players offering a wide range of solutions.

•International Paper Company

•DS Smith Plc

•Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

•Sonoco Products Company

•Menasha Packaging Company LLC

•Georgia Pacific LLC

•Pratt Industries Inc.

•FFR Merchandising Company

•Marketing Alliance Group

•LG Innotek

•Samsung Display Solutions

These companies focus on innovation, sustainability, and customization to meet the evolving needs of retailers and brands.

Future Outlook

The future of the POP displays market looks promising, with continued growth expected across both traditional and digital segments. Increasing investment in retail marketing, technological advancements, and rising consumer expectations will drive demand for innovative display solutions. Sustainability will remain a key focus area, with companies developing recyclable and reusable display materials. As retail environments become more competitive and experience driven, POP displays will continue to play a critical role in influencing purchasing decisions and enhancing brand visibility.

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