Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market 2026 transforming logistics through smart warehousing

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Research

The Business Research Company's Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $11.16 billion in 2025 to $12.11 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated storage and retrieval system market is dominated by a mix of global material handling equipment manufacturers and specialized warehouse automation firms. Companies are focusing on advanced robotics, intelligent software solutions, high-density storage technologies, and integrated inventory management frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent operational and safety standards. Emphasis on workflow optimization, system reliability, and integration with enterprise resource planning systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving logistics and warehouse automation sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Growth?

• According to our research, Daifuku Co. Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The material handling solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the automated storage and retrieval system market, provides a comprehensive range of storage automation equipment, conveyor systems, robotics, and software solutions that support warehouse optimization, inventory management, and industrial logistics environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market?

Major companies operating in the automated storage and retrieval system market are Daifuku Co. Ltd, Kion Group AG, KUKA AG (Swisslog Holdings), Honeywell International Inc, TGW Logistics Group, Knapp AG, Murata Machinery Ltd, Toyota Industries Corporation, Beumer Group, Symbotic Inc., Mecalux SA, Raymond Corporation, Kardex Holding AG, GreyOrange Pte Ltd, Viastore Systems GmbH, Westfalia Technologies Inc, Bastian Solutions Inc., Conveyor Handling Company Inc, Vecna Robotics, Interlake Mecalux Inc., Stöcklin Logistik AG, SencorpWhite Inc, System Logistics SpA, Hanel Storage Systems, Fives Group, Flexcon Company Inc, Frazier Industrial Company, Kasto Maschinenbau GmbH & Co KG.

How Concentrated Is The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 19% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex warehouse automation requirements, integration with enterprise systems, precision engineering needs, and the demand for reliability in industrial and logistics environments. Leading players such as Daifuku Co. Ltd, Kion Group AG, KUKA AG (Swisslog Holdings), Honeywell International Inc, TGW Logistics Group, Knapp AG, Murata Machinery Ltd, Toyota Industries Corporation, Beumer Group, and Symbotic Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, established industrial partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in warehouse automation technologies. As demand for advanced storage solutions, automated material handling systems, and integrated logistics infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Daifuku Co. Ltd (2%)

o Kion Group AG (2%)

o KUKA AG (Swisslog Holdings) (2%)

o Honeywell International Inc (2%)

o TGW Logistics Group (2%)

o Knapp AG (2%)

o Murata Machinery Ltd (2%)

o Toyota Industries Corporation (1%)

o Beumer Group (1%)

o Symbotic Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the automated storage and retrieval system market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Omron Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Emerson Electric Co., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Festo AG & Co. KG, Danaher Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, B&R Industrial Automation Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., and Stäubli International AG.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the automated storage and retrieval system market include SSI Schäfer Group, Kardex Remstar, Dematic GmbH, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, Interroll Holding AG, Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group, Fives Group, Murata Machinery Ltd., Elettric 80 S.p.A., Vanderlande Industries B.V., Mecalux S.A., Kion Group AG, FlexLink Systems AB, KNAPP AG, Bitron Industrie S.p.A., Witron Logistik + Informatik GmbH, Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, and Westfalia Technologies Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market?

• Major end users in the automated storage and retrieval system market include Amazon.com Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Walmart Inc., The Kroger Co., Target Corporation, Carrefour S.A., Metro AG, Tesco PLC, JD.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx Corporation, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, XPO Logistics Inc., Ahold Delhaize, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Ocado Group PLC, Rakuten Inc., Schwarz Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Home Depot Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Lowe’s Companies Inc., and IKEA Group.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Multi-temperature automated storage systems are transforming the automated storage and retrieval system market by enhancing operational flexibility, energy efficiency, and safety across frozen, chilled, and ambient environments.

• Example: In September 2024 AutoStore Holdings Ltd. launched its multi-temperature automated storage and retrieval system solution enabling frozen and chilled zones.

• Its integrated design, ergonomic picking workflow, and multi-zone handling capabilities enhance storage density, improve worker safety, and optimize operational efficiency in temperature-sensitive logistics.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Advancing ASRS Technologies To Improve Throughput And Storage Efficiency

• Leveraging Shuttle-Based ASRS Solutions For Speed And Scalability

• Expanding Modular Multi-Agent ASRS Architectures For Warehouse Flexibility

• Integrating Climbing Robot ASRS Systems For Faster Fulfilment

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