Alona Lebedieva: How the Middle Corridor Is Transforming the Economy Between Europe and Asia

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global trade routes are currently undergoing a profound transformation — and along with them, the centers of growth, investment, and profit are shifting. What just a few years ago was considered a secondary logistics route is now beginning to shape new economic hubs between Europe and Asia. This refers to the Middle Corridor — a route that is rapidly expanding and gradually moving beyond its role as a transit pathway.Over a short period, cargo volumes along this route have increased from approximately 0.8 million tons to 4.5 million tons per year. However, the more important shift lies elsewhere: alongside this growth, the economic role of the corridor itself is evolving. As Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum Group, notes, we are witnessing not just an increase in volumes, but a transformation in the function of the route — it is beginning to generate demand not only for logistics, but also for production, services, and infrastructure.After 2022, businesses began to rethink logistics not as a matter of efficiency, but as a matter of resilience. Traditional routes through Russia lost their status as the only viable option, prompting companies to actively diversify risks. In this context, the Middle Corridor is no longer a backup solution and is gradually becoming part of the new baseline configuration of trade between Europe and Asia.It is telling that the European Union already considers this route strategic. Investments in infrastructure and logistics in Central Asia are measured in billions of euros, and the corridor is increasingly featured in political and economic decision-making as a key element of resilient supply chains. In effect, this points to the emergence of a new economic space integrated into the European system.However, the most significant transformation is occurring at a deeper level. Historically, any major transport route follows a similar evolution — from transit to logistics hubs, and eventually to production and services. Today, the Middle Corridor is precisely at this turning point.“The Middle Corridor is no longer just logistics — it is becoming an industrial ecosystem,” emphasizes Alona Lebedieva. According to her, as cargo flows increase, a new type of demand is emerging — for rolling stock repair and maintenance, engineering services, the creation of service hubs, and the localization of production. This means that added value is gradually shifting from transportation to manufacturing and services.In this context, the very logic of competition is also changing. Whereas countries once competed for transit flows, the key question now is who will manage to secure a position within the production and service chains forming along the route. This is where the primary economic value is created.“Today, it is crucial not just to observe the development of the corridor, but to seek opportunities to integrate into it as an industrial partner,” stresses Alona Lebedieva. For Ukrainian businesses, this opens a new window of opportunity. It is not about participating in transit as such, but about integrating into a new industrial system — through machine building, rolling stock repair, engineering, and participation in infrastructure development. In essence, Ukraine must compete through its competencies.Thus, the Middle Corridor should be viewed not merely as a transport project, but as an element of a new geo-economic reality. Its development is shaping new centers of economic activity, new value chains, and a new logic of integration between Europe and Asia. And it is precisely the ability of businesses to recognize this in time that will determine whether they become part of this system.

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