Garden Rooms Continue to Boom Across the UK Despite Rising Costs of Living
UK garden rooms are booming despite the cost of living crisis. PMG Garden Rooms breaks down the build costs in 2026 and what is driving demand.
Pete Guerin, founder of PMG Garden Rooms, says the reasoning from customers is consistent: "People are not moving house. The costs of moving are too high, and they need more space. A garden room solves that problem without stamp duty, without solicitor fees, and without uprooting the family. Even with money tight, it is a straightforward case to make."
Why Demand Has Held Firm
Three clear factors are keeping the market active:
Moving house has become too expensive: Stamp duty, estate agent fees, and elevated mortgage rates have made upsizing prohibitive for many families across the UK. A garden room adds a usable, permanent room to a property at a fraction of that cost and without the upheaval.
Hybrid working has changed how people use their homes: Millions of UK workers now split their time between home and the office. A dedicated garden room, physically separate from the main house, creates a proper workspace that a spare bedroom or kitchen table simply cannot replicate. For many households it has shifted from a lifestyle choice to a daily necessity.
It is an investment, not just a purchase: According to leading UK estate agents, a well-built garden room can add between 5 and 15 per cent to a property's market value. Properties with garden rooms also tend to attract more interest and sell more quickly than comparable homes without one.
Costs of Garden Room in 2026
Prices vary depending on size, specification, and whether professional builders are used. Based on PMG Garden Rooms' pricing guide:
Basic build (3x3m) - from around £10,000
Mid-range build (4x4m) - between £20,000 and £25,000
Premium build (5x5m and above) - £30,000 or beyond
Foundation type, cladding, insulation, and whether electrics or plumbing are included all shape the final figure. Getting the insulation and heating right from the outset is what determines whether a room is genuinely usable all year round or limited to the warmer months.
Most garden rooms fall under permitted development rights and do not require planning permission, provided height restrictions and boundary limits are met. Rooms with a toilet or shower may be subject to building regulations.
For homeowners who prefer to spread the cost, PMG Garden Rooms works with Ideal4Finance to offer flexible, staged payment plans.
The evidence from the ground is consistent. For a growing number of British homeowners in 2026, the back garden has become the most practical answer to a problem that moving house can no longer affordably solve.
About PMG Garden Rooms
PMG Garden Rooms is a specialist garden room design and build company based in St Albans, Hertfordshire. With over 40 years of industry experience, the company works with homeowners across Hertfordshire and the surrounding counties to design and build bespoke, fully insulated garden rooms. PMG offers a detailed garden room cost guide and a range of practical building resources on its website.
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Email: pete@pmggardenrooms.com
Tel: +44 (0)7980 487906
Web: https://pmggardenrooms.com/
Pete Guerin
PMG Garden Rooms
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