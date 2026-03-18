Influential Women Features Rebecca Blacketer York: Product Manager at LinenMaster by TEXO

EXETER, NH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivering Innovative Software Solutions and Customer-Focused Excellence in Industrial Laundry OperationsRebecca Blacketer York is a seasoned product and customer solutions professional currently serving as a Product Manager at Linenmaster by TEXO, where she provides innovative software solutions to support industrial laundries. With more than 17 years at LinenMaster, Rebecca has built deep institutional knowledge and earned a reputation for delivering reliable, customer-focused results. Her collaborative approach and dedication to client and team success have made her a valued leader in a fast-paced, evolving industry.Rebecca holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from Southern Oregon University and brings a solutions-oriented mindset to every project. Her career journey at LinenMaster began as a Help Desk Analyst, later advancing to Help Desk Manager. In that role, she oversaw support operations, mentored team members, and implemented process improvements that enhanced both efficiency and customer satisfaction. Today, her expertise spans project management, SQL, system support, and customer service, allowing her to bridge the gap between technical functionality and real-world client needs.Rebecca attributes her success to her strong desire to provide for her family while continuing to grow personally and professionally. She is driven by the satisfaction of making meaningful progress each day and achieving goals alongside her family. Balancing the responsibilities of a working mother has been challenging, she notes, but also deeply rewarding, as it has allowed her to invest in her career while nurturing her family.For young women entering her industry, Rebecca offers this advice: “Stay true to who you are, lead with confidence, and don’t compromise your authenticity to fit someone else’s expectations. Your individuality and voice are strengths—protect them and let them guide your career.”Family, connection, and giving back are the most important values to Rebecca. She cherishes time with her loved ones, enjoys traveling, expresses creativity through crafts, and remains actively engaged in volunteering within her local community. She looks forward to supporting and celebrating life’s journeys, particularly as she explores the world alongside her son, who serves in the United States Air Force.Based in New Hampshire, Rebecca Blacketer York continues to play a key role in supporting LinenMaster’s growing client base, driving product excellence, enhancing customer satisfaction, and contributing to the company’s long-term success.Learn More about Rebecca Blacketer York:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Rebecca-york Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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