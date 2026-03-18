Brandy and Cognac Market Forecast 2026-2036: Global Market to Reach USD 25.41 Billion by 2036 at 5.3% CAGR

Brandy and Cognac Market

Premiumization, heritage appeal, and rising demand for aged spirits are driving steady growth in the global brandy and cognac market worldwide.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global brandy and cognac market is entering a phase of sustained premium-led expansion, supported by rising consumer preference for aged spirits, luxury gifting culture, and the global repositioning of cognac as a prestige category. The market was valued at USD 14.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.16 billion in 2026. Over the forecast period, demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, ultimately reaching USD 25.41 billion by 2036.

This growth trajectory reflects a structural transformation in consumer behavior. Rather than prioritizing volume consumption, buyers are increasingly gravitating toward high-quality, age-stated expressions that deliver superior flavor complexity, authenticity, and heritage value. The cognac appellation system, with its strict geographic and production requirements, continues to reinforce premium pricing power and brand equity across global markets.

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Brandy and Cognac Market Snapshot

• Market Value (2025): USD 14.40 Billion

• Forecast Value (2036): USD 25.41 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2026–2036): 5.3%

• Leading Product Type: Very Special (VS) – 39.7%

• Top Age Segment: Mature Cognac – 44.2%

• Dominant Price Tier: Premium Segment – 46.9%

• Fastest Growing Markets: China and India

Premiumization and Appellation System Reshaping Market Dynamics

A key driver of growth in the brandy and cognac market is the increasing consumer inclination toward premium and luxury spirits. Cognac, in particular, benefits from a highly regulated appellation framework that mandates grape origin, distillation methods, and aging requirements. This creates a built-in quality assurance system that reinforces consumer trust and supports higher price realization.

FMI analysts highlight that this supply-constrained production model transforms cognac into an appreciating asset category. Limited vineyard acreage and long aging cycles restrict rapid supply expansion, meaning that rising demand translates more into price appreciation than volume growth.

Dual Demand Structure Strengthens Market Stability

The category is supported by a dual demand engine:

• Volume Growth: Driven by VS and VSOP products widely used in cocktails and mixed drinks

• Value Growth: Led by XO and Beyond Age expressions purchased as luxury sipping spirits

Very Special (VS) cognac holds 39.7% of market share due to its accessibility and role as an entry point for new consumers. Meanwhile, Mature Cognac commands 44.2% of value share, reflecting strong willingness among consumers to invest in aged, high-complexity spirits.

This balance between accessibility and exclusivity ensures both steady consumption and high-margin growth across segments.

Cocktail Culture Revives Brandy Consumption Among Younger Demographics

The global cocktail renaissance is playing a pivotal role in repositioning brandy and cognac for younger consumers. Classic cocktails such as the Sidecar, Brandy Alexander, and Sazerac are re-emerging in premium bars and restaurants, creating new consumption occasions.

On-premise channels are increasingly introducing curated cocktail menus that incorporate VS and VSOP cognac, driving trial among consumers who traditionally associated brandy with older demographics. This shift is expanding the category’s appeal while maintaining its premium positioning.

Mature Cognac Emerges as Core Value Driver

The Mature Cognac segment is expected to dominate with a 44.2% share in 2026, supported by growing consumer awareness of aging processes and flavor development.

Extended aging enhances smoothness, aroma complexity, and depth—attributes highly valued by connoisseurs. As a result, producers are focusing on age statements, limited editions, and storytelling around craftsmanship to strengthen brand differentiation.

Additionally, mature cognac is increasingly positioned as a luxury gifting option, further boosting its demand in high-income consumer segments.

Premium Segment Leads Revenue Growth

By price level, the premium segment is projected to account for 46.9% of total market revenue in 2026. This dominance is driven by:

• Rising disposable incomes

• Growth of luxury hospitality and fine dining

• Increasing consumer preference for authentic, high-quality spirits

Brands are leveraging heritage narratives, provenance, and limited production runs to justify premium pricing. Experiential marketing strategies, including tastings and exclusive launches, are also enhancing consumer engagement and perceived value.

Asia and Emerging Markets Drive Global Expansion

Regionally, emerging markets are playing a critical role in shaping future growth.

Brandy and Cognac Market Growth by Country (2026–2036):

• China: 7.2%

• India: 6.6%

• Germany: 6.1%

• France: 5.6%

• United Kingdom: 5.0%

• United States: 4.5%

• Brazil: 4.0%

China leads global growth, driven by cognac’s strong association with prestige, business entertaining, and luxury gifting. India follows closely, supported by rising middle-class incomes, expanding premium retail channels, and growing aspirational consumption.

Meanwhile, mature markets such as France, the UK, and the United States continue to contribute through premiumization trends and cocktail culture revival.

Regulatory and Supply Constraints Shape Competitive Landscape

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces structural challenges:

• Strict geographical indication regulations limit production scalability

• Long aging cycles constrain supply of premium expressions

• Counterfeit products impact brand trust in certain markets

• Import duties and trade barriers affect pricing competitiveness

These constraints reinforce the importance of brand authenticity, traceability, and controlled distribution networks in maintaining market position.

Competitive Landscape: Heritage Brands and Global Leaders

The global brandy and cognac market is characterized by strong competition among established heritage brands and multinational spirits companies. Market leaders are focusing on:

• Premium portfolio expansion

• Strategic partnerships in high-growth regions

• Investment in experiential marketing and digital engagement

• Strengthening supply chain and aging inventory management

The ability to manage aged inventory as a strategic asset is emerging as a key differentiator, enabling companies to capture higher margins in the luxury segment.

Market Outlook: Luxury Positioning to Sustain Long-Term Growth

The long-term outlook for the brandy and cognac market remains highly favorable, driven by sustained premiumization, expanding global distribution, and increasing appreciation for heritage spirits.

As consumers continue to prioritize quality, authenticity, and experience over price, brandy and cognac are expected to strengthen their position within the global luxury spirits landscape. With supply inherently constrained and demand steadily rising, the market is poised for value-driven growth through 2036—cementing its role as a cornerstone of the premium alcoholic beverages industry.

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