Accelerating intelligent automation across enterprises shaping the AI Agents Market 2026

AI Agents Market Share

The Business Research Company's AI Agents Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $8.29 billion in 2025 to $12.06 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI agent market is dominated by a mix of global technology providers, cloud service companies, enterprise software vendors, and specialized artificial intelligence startups. Companies are focusing on advanced large language models, multimodal capabilities, autonomous decision-making frameworks, scalable cloud-native architectures, secure data integration, and customizable domain-specific agents to strengthen market presence and address evolving enterprise automation needs. Emphasis on accuracy, contextual understanding, data privacy, regulatory compliance, interoperability with existing enterprise systems, and continuous learning capabilities remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving intelligent automation and digital transformation ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The AI Agents Market Growth?

• According to our research, Microsoft Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s AI and cloud division, which is directly involved in the AI agent market, provides a broad portfolio of Azure AI services, Copilot solutions, enterprise automation tools, and large language model–based agent frameworks that support intelligent workflow automation, contextual decision-making, productivity enhancement, and scalable deployment across diverse industry verticals and enterprise environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The AI Agents Market?

Major companies operating in the AI agent market are Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), OpenAI Corporation, SAP SE, Apple Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Corporation, Zendesk, Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Baidu Inc., SoundHound, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Cognigy GmbH, Appian Corporation, Rasa Technologies GmbH, PolyAI Limited, Kore.ai, Inc., Avaamo, Inc., Teneo.ai, Uniphore Technologies Inc., Azumo, Inc.

How Concentrated Is The AI Agents Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2024. This market structure reflects moderate technological and capital-intensive entry barriers, driven by rapid advancements in large language models, high computational infrastructure requirements, data security and regulatory compliance standards, and the need for scalable, enterprise-grade deployment capabilities. Leading players such as Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), OpenAI Corporation, SAP SE, Apple Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Corporation, Zendesk, Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified AI portfolios, strong cloud ecosystems, extensive enterprise customer bases, global data centre networks, and continuous innovation in autonomous agents, multimodal AI, and workflow automation solutions. As demand for intelligent automation, conversational AI, industry-specific agents, and secure enterprise integration increases, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion of domain-focused AI capabilities are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Microsoft Corporation (4%)

o Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (4%)

o Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) (3%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (2%)

o OpenAI Corporation (1%)

o SAP SE (1%)

o Apple Inc. (1%)

o Oracle Corporation (1%)

o Salesforce Corporation (1%)

o Zendesk, Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The AI Agents Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the AI agent market include NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Broadcom Inc., Arm Holdings plc, Qualcomm Incorporated, GlobalFoundries Inc., and ASML Holding N.V.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The AI Agents Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the AI agent market include Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Redington Limited, Exclusive Networks Group, Synnex Technology International Corp., ScanSource Inc., ALSO Holding AG, Westcon-Comstor, Carahsoft Technology Corp., and SHI International Corp.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The AI Agents Market?

• Major end users in the AI agent market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walmart Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Toyota Motor Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, Pfizer Inc., FedEx Corporation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Airbus SE.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Agentic AI technology is transforming the artificial intelligence agents market by accelerating life sciences workflows, enhancing research precision, and enabling domain-specific automation across complex healthcare and clinical processes.

• Example: In June 2025, IQVIA launched Custom-Built Artificial Intelligence Agents in partnership with NVIDIA, leveraging NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, NeMo Customizer, and NeMo Guardrails to support advanced life sciences applications.

• These AI-powered agents autonomously execute target identification, clinical and literature data review, market assessment, and healthcare provider engagement, enhancing operational efficiency, improving insight generation, and strengthening data-driven decision-making across the healthcare ecosystem.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Smart AI Agent Platforms Accelerating Enterprise-Grade Generative AI Adoption

• Frontier AI Agents Transforming Autonomous Software Development And Deployment

• Agent Operating Systems Streamlining Enterprise AI Orchestration And Governance

• AI Agents Enabling Autonomous IT Operations And Proactive System Resilience

• Web-Based Autonomous Task Agents Driving End-To-End Digital Process Automation

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