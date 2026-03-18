Influential Women Showcases Stephanie Littlejohn: Assistant Controller And Accounting Professional With 25+ Years

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Financial Leader Providing Expertise in Accounting Operations, Accuracy, and Team LeadershipWichita, Kansas – Stephanie Littlejohn is an accomplished accounting professional with over 25 years of experience spanning all facets of accounting and financial operations. She currently serves as Assistant Controller at KMS, LLC, where she oversees vital functions including bi-weekly payroll, monthly and quarterly commissions, payroll tax, workers’ compensation cases, and comprehensive month-end close activities. Her expertise in trial balance reviews, depreciation, goodwill, prepaid expenses, and construction-in-progress ensures accurate financial reporting and operational integrity across the organization.Stephanie holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Southwestern College and an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Cowley County Community College. Her career demonstrates consistent excellence in managing complex accounting environments across a range of industries, including manufacturing, aerospace, hospitality, and multi-unit restaurant operations. She has developed hands-on leadership experience in accounts payable and receivable, inventory reconciliation, bank reconciliations, and system process improvements, allowing her to streamline operations and enhance financial accuracy.Known for her problem-solving mindset, Stephanie embraces the challenges of accounting as opportunities to learn, innovate, and improve efficiency. She is widely recognized for her meticulous attention to detail, collaborative approach, and commitment to continuous professional growth. Stephanie brings both depth of experience and a steady leadership presence to every team she supports.Stephanie attributes her success to hard work, perseverance, and a clear commitment to her goals. Over nearly three decades, she diligently worked toward her role as Assistant Controller, a position she has held proudly for over a year. She credits her success to the guidance of her CFO, whose open-door approach fosters professional development, as well as the support of her cohesive team, whose collaboration strengthens the organization’s overall performance.Reflecting on her career journey, Stephanie emphasizes the importance of education and perseverance. While completing her degree, she faced significant personal challenges, including the loss of her father, a serious car accident, and her sister’s illness. Honoring a promise to her father, she completed her degree, an achievement that continues to inspire her resilience and dedication in her professional life.For young women entering the accounting field, Stephanie encourages curiosity, versatility, and persistence. She advises exploring all available opportunities, committing to lifelong learning, and cultivating self-belief. She stresses that perseverance and dedication will help open doors and sustain long-term career success, even in the face of challenges.Stephanie identifies emerging challenges in her field, such as leveraging AI tools like Copilot to optimize daily accounting tasks and balancing the increasing demands of her role with family priorities. She sees these challenges as opportunities to develop a career that blends professional excellence with meaningful personal connections, including cherished time with her granddaughter.At the core of Stephanie’s professional and personal life are the values of devotion, integrity, dedication, and consistency. She remains committed to her family and friends while delivering her best work with ethical responsibility and focus. Stephanie Littlejohn’s career exemplifies a harmonious balance of personal fulfillment and professional achievement, built on resilience, perseverance, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.Learn More about Stephanie Littlejohn:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stephanie-Littlejohn Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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