Dental Consumables Market 2026 growing with rising oral hygiene awareness

Dental Consumables Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Dental Consumables Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The dental consumables market is dominated by a mix of global dental product manufacturers and specialized oral care technology firms. Companies are focusing on advanced restorative materials, preventive care products, dental instruments, and infection control solutions to strengthen market presence and ensure high standards of patient care. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, material safety, product efficacy, and integration of digital dental workflows remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving oral healthcare and dental treatment sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Dental Consumables Market?

• According to our research, Dentsply Sirona Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The dental products and solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the dental consumables market, provides a wide range of restorative materials, preventive care products, dental instruments, and infection control solutions that support clinical dentistry, oral healthcare procedures, and regulated clinical dental environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Dental Consumables Market?

Major companies operating in the dental consumables market are Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Envista Holding Corporation, Align Technology (Invisalign), Henry Schein, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Straumann Holding AG, Colgate-Palmolive (Colgate Professional), Nobel Biocare Services AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Benco Dental Supply Company, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc., Ultradent Products, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., Kerr Dental Supply & Equipment Co., Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg Co., LLC, Nakanishi Inc., VOCO GmbH, Kulzer GmbH (formerly Kulzer Ltd.), J. Morita MFG. Corporation, GC America Inc., Brasseler USA, Inc., Coltene Whaledent Ltd., Septodont Holding Inc., Parkell, Inc., Shofu Dental Corporation, Crosstex International, Inc., Premier Dental Products Company, Bicon Dental Implants, LLC, Argen Corporation, Young Innovations, Inc., American Eagle Instruments Inc., Ace Surgical Supply Co., Inc., Pentron Clinical Technologies, LLC, Tokuyama Dental Corporation, Axsys Dental Solutions, Mydent International LLC, Keystone Dental Inc., CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH, BEGO Bremer Goldschlägerei Wilh. Herbst GmbH & Co. KG.

How Concentrated Is The Dental Consumables Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 19% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent dental safety standards, compliance with clinical and material regulations, precision manufacturing requirements, and the need for reliability in clinical and oral healthcare environments. Leading players such as Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Envista Holding Corporation, Align Technology (Invisalign), Henry Schein, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Straumann Holding AG, Colgate-Palmolive (Colgate Professional), Nobel Biocare Services AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, strong dental professional networks, global distribution channels, and continuous innovation in restorative, preventive, and therapeutic dental solutions. As demand for advanced dental materials, infection control products, and digital dental workflows grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Dentsply Sirona Inc. (3%)

o 3M Company (2%)

o Envista Holding Corporation (2%)

o Align Technology (Invisalign) (2%)

o Henry Schein, Inc. (2%)

o Ivoclar Vivadent AG (2%)

o Straumann Holding AG (2%)

o Colgate-Palmolive (Colgate Professional) (2%)

o Nobel Biocare Services AG (1%)

o Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Dental Consumables Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the dental consumables market include Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, GC Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc., Heraeus Kulzer GmbH, Nobel Biocare Services AG, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Coltene Holding AG, Ultradent Products Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Align Technology Inc., Young Innovations Inc., Sun Medical Co. Ltd., Septodont Holding S.A., Planmeca Oy, Biolase Inc., Shofu Dental Corporation, Dental Wings Inc., KaVo Kerr Group, Bego Bremer Goldschlägerei Wilh. Herbst GmbH & Co. KG, Dental Tech Solutions Inc., Straumann Dental Group.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Dental Consumables Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the dental consumables market include Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Benco Dental Inc., DentalEZ Group Inc., Medline Industries LP, Darby Dental Supply LLC, Dental Planet Inc., Nobletech Dental Supply Inc., Whip Mix Corporation, Dental Health Products Inc., Southmedic Inc., Midway Dental Supply Co., A-Dec Inc., Olympus Dental Systems America Inc., Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, Butler Dental Supply Inc., Dental Supply of America Inc., Dental City LLC, PracticeWorks LLC, Smile Line Dental Supplies Inc., CrossTech Dental Supply Inc., DentalCare Logistics Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Dental Consumables Market?

• Major end users in the dental consumables market include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Philips N.V., Lion Corporation, Sunstar Group, TePe Munhåhlshygienprodukter AB, Curaprox International, Dr. Fresh Inc., Maruyama Dental Products Co. Ltd., DCI Dental Supply, SmileDirectClub Inc., Pacific Dental Services, Aspen Dental Management Inc., DentalWorks Inc., MyDentalPlan Inc., Dental Care Alliance Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• High-strength 3D printing resins are transforming the dental consumables market by enhancing durability, improving fit, and enabling more efficient additive manufacturing of removable dentures.

• Example: In February 2024, Desktop Health launched flexcera base ultra+, a nano-ceramic resin engineered for full and partial denture 3D printing.

• Its superior strength, thermal stability, and deformation resistance enhance workflow efficiency, support precise denture fabrication, and improve overall patient satisfaction in dental practices.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• FDA-Cleared Angled Screw Channel Abutments Enhancing Implant Prosthetic Flexibility

• Bioactive Liners And Bases Expanding Dental Material Performance

• High-Ceramic 3D Printing Resins Advancing Crown And Bridge Fabrication

• Pre-Manufactured Titanium Abutments Simplifying Dental Inventory And Procurement

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