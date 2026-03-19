Margarita Finance Partners with GSR to Strengthen Derivatives Execution and Liquidity Infrastructure

GSR x Margarita Finance

Margarita Finance onboards GSR as a premier derivatives counterparty, unlocking institutional-depth liquidity and best-in-class execution on the platform.

GSR is one of the most respected names in OTC crypto derivatives and having them as a counterparty is a significant step up for our platform. Our users will benefit from best execution on every trade.” — Vita Pur, CEO of Margarita Finance

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margarita Finance, the DeFi infrastructure protocol powering institutional-grade yield strategies on-chain, today announced a strategic market maker partnership with GSR, crypto’s capital markets partner. The partnership expands Margarita Finance’s institutional counterparty network and strengthens its capacity to deliver best-in-class execution and deep liquidity across all yield products.

As Margarita Finance scales its Yield Booster and x20 YieldCoin products—which offer customizable yield through structured derivatives strategies tailored to each partner’s specific yield targets and risk preferences—access to deep, reliable liquidity is critical to delivering institutional-grade execution at scale. By onboarding GSR as an additional counterparty, Margarita Finance further improves its best execution across institutional counterparties, reducing transaction costs and slippage while ensuring competitive pricing for both retail and institutional users.

"GSR is one of the most respected names in OTC crypto derivatives, and having them as a counterparty is a significant step up for our platform. With GSR’s depth of liquidity and derivatives expertise behind us, our users benefit from best execution on every trade." — Vita Pur, CEO at Margarita Finance.

GSR joins Margarita Finance’s expanding network of counterparties responsible for derivatives execution across its yield products. The addition of GSR brings deeper liquidity and more competitive pricing to the platform, as multiple institutional-grade market makers compete to provide optimal execution on every trade. This dynamic enables Margarita Finance’s agentic portfolio management system to rebalance positions with greater speed and precision.

The expanded network enables the platform to support increasing volumes driven by foundational partnerships with the Solana Foundation, NEAR Foundation, and a growing pipeline of L1 ecosystem collaborations—each deploying significant treasury capital into Margarita Finance’s yield infrastructure.

"As DeFi matures, demand for institutional-grade risk management and yield strategies continues to grow,” said Alain Kunz, Head of Business Development, EMEA, GSR. “GSR is excited to support Margarita Finance by bringing deep liquidity and efficient execution to on-chain derivatives.”

About Margarita Finance

Margarita Finance is a DeFi protocol building the infrastructure for agentic, yield-bearing tokens. By enabling composable yield strategies natively on-chain, Margarita Finance empowers institutions and individuals to access innovative, transparent financial products across blockchain ecosystems.

About GSR

GSR is crypto’s capital markets partner, delivering market making services, institutional-grade OTC trading, and venture backing to founders and institutions. With more than a decade of experience, we provide strategic guidance, market intelligence, and access to a global network to help teams scale. Users can visit www.gsr.io for more information, including the General Terms of Business, relevant disclosures, and GSR’s trading terms.



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