Organic Fertilizers Market 2026 supporting eco-friendly agricultural practices

Organic Fertilizers Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Organic Fertilizers Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The organic fertilizers market is dominated by a mix of global agricultural input manufacturers and specialized soil nutrient solution firms. Companies are focusing on nutrient-rich formulations, bio-based composting techniques, microbial inoculants, and enhanced soil health solutions to strengthen market presence and ensure sustainable crop productivity. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, environmental sustainability, soil fertility improvement, and integration of precision agriculture practices remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving sustainable agriculture and organic crop production sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Organic Fertilizers Market?

• According to our research, Yara International ASA led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The crop nutrition and sustainable agriculture division of the company, which is directly involved in the organic fertilizers market, provides a wide range of bio-based fertilizers, compost blends, soil conditioners, and nutrient management solutions that support sustainable farming practices, improved soil fertility, and enhanced crop productivity in environmentally responsible farming environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Organic Fertilizers Market?

Major companies operating in the organic fertilizers market are Yara International ASA, The Scotts Company LLC, K+S AG, Coromandel International Limited, Darling Ingredients Inc., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Valagro (Syngenta), PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., Neudorff GmbH KG, T. Stanes and Company Limited, True Organic Products Inc., ILSA S.p.A, Biostar Renewables LLC, TerraLink Horticulture Inc., Down To Earth Inc., Suståne Natural Fertilizer Inc., Midwestern BioAg Inc., Espoma, Jobe’s Organics Inc., Gardener's Supply Company Inc., Agrinos AS, California Organic Fertilizers Inc., Dr. Earth, Sigma AgriScience LLC, Greenway Biotech Inc., BioFlora LLC, String Bio, Earthworm Technologies LLC, Mirimichi Green.

How Concentrated Is The Organic Fertilizers Market?

• The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 4% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by compliance with organic certification standards, environmental sustainability regulations, quality control requirements, and the need for consistent nutrient content and effectiveness in agricultural and horticultural environments. Leading players such as Yara International ASA, The Scotts Company LLC, K+S AG, Coromandel International Limited, Darling Ingredients Inc., Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Valagro (Syngenta), PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., and Neudorff GmbH KG. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, strong distribution networks, established agricultural partnerships, and continuous innovation in bio-based fertilizers, soil conditioners, and crop nutrition solutions. As demand for sustainable farming practices, enhanced soil fertility, and environmentally responsible crop production grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Yara International ASA (1%)

o The Scotts Company LLC (1%)

o K+S AG (0.5%)

o Coromandel International Limited (0.4%)

o Darling Ingredients Inc. (0.4%)

o Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (0.3%)

o Valagro (Syngenta) (0.3%)

o PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur (0.3%)

o Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. (0.3%)

o Neudorff GmbH KG (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Organic Fertilizers Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the organic fertilizers market include Yara International ASA, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., SQM S.A., ICL Fertilizers, Koch Fertilizer LLC, EuroChem Group AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., AgroLiquid, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Humintech GmbH, Bio-Gro Ltd., Suståne Natural Fertilizer Inc., Advanced Bio-Systems LLC.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Organic Fertilizers Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the organic fertilizers market include Tradecorp International S.A., Cargill Inc., Helena Chemical Company, Wilbur-Ellis Company, Tessenderlo Group, UPL Limited, Koppert Biological Systems, Everris International B.V., Timac Agro International, GreenTech AgroSolutions, BioAg Alliance, Omex Agrifluids Ltd., Valagro S.p.A., Fertis Group, Fertinagro Biotech.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Organic Fertilizers Market?

• Major end users in the organic fertilizers market include Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Rallis India Limited, Agrium Canada Inc., Agrium Retail Solutions, EuroChem Agro India, AgriPro Associates.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Mycorrhizal biofertilizers are transforming the organic fertilizers market by enhancing nutrient uptake, improving soil health, and supporting higher crop productivity through biologically driven solutions.

• Example: In September 2024 KRIBHCO, launched kribhco rhizosuper, an advanced mycorrhizal biofertilizer integrating endomycorrhizal.

• Its symbiotic action promotes faster root colonization, increases nutrient and water absorption, improves tolerance to environmental stresses, and enhances yields across crops.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Sustainable And Specialty Fertilizers Supporting Precision And Eco-Friendly Farming

• Wettable Powder (WP) Formulations Improving Mycorrhizal Inoculant Application

• Soil-Regenerating Biofertilizers Promoting Holistic Plant Growth

• Bio-Enhanced Fertilizers Strengthening Crop Health And Agricultural Productivity

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