Axion Communications Turns 25 and Shows Up to Channel Partners with Something Worth Celebrating

Axion Communications celebrates 25 years with its Channel Partners Conference debut, a new product launch, and live demos at Booth 1953.

Axion has always been known for a level of customer service that surpasses what you typically find in this space. Our announcement at the Channel Partners Expo is an extension of that commitment.” — Andreea Cojocariu

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axion Communications , a leading provider of hosted VoIP Cloud PBX , and unified communications solutions, today announced its first-ever sponsorship of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, taking place April 13–16, 2026 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The sponsorship arrives at a significant moment: 2026 marks Axion’s 25th year in business, a milestone the company is celebrating not with a backward glance, but with a forward-facing product announcement. Axion will occupy booth 1953 and will kick off the event on opening day, April 13, with a special product release and live demonstrations.Twenty-five years in any industry is earned. In VoIP and cloud communications, a space where providers come and go and customer service is difficult to achieve, it is a statement. Axion has spent those 25 years building its reputation not on volume, but on depth and a relentless commitment to service quality that its customers have come to count on in a category where that standard is rarely the headline. At a conference drawing more than 7,800 channel professionals and 350 exhibitors under the theme of Channel Velocity, Axion shows up with a quarter-century of proof behind it.The new release, which will be unveiled in full at the booth, was developed in direct response to customer feedback and reflects Axion’s ongoing investment in enhancing both the user experience and the standard of support it delivers across its hosted phone system, texting, call recording, virtual fax, and AI-drive call and report analytic capabilities. Full details and live demos will be available exclusively at Booth 1953 on April 13.“Axion has always been known for a level of customer service that surpasses what you typically find in this space. Our announcement at the Channel Partners Expo is a direct extension of that commitment. It enhances the user experience while also being a clear signal that we listen, we build around what our customers actually need, and we keep raising the bar. Twenty-five years in, that is still the standard we hold ourselves to. This is what ‘Modern Technology, Classic Service’ looks like in practice.” Andreea Cojocariu, Chief Marketing Officer, Axion CommunicationsChannel Partners Conference & Expo is the channel industry’s premier annual gathering, bringing together technology advisors, MSPs, VARs, resellers, and enterprise channel leaders for four days of strategy, education, and deal-making. This year’s event features an expanded CEO Track, an AI Symposium, and more than 150 speakers across all-new content formats built for the pace of today’s channel ecosystem.Axion is looking forward to connecting with MSPs and channel partners who are evaluating communications platforms that compete on service as much as features — and to showing the channel community exactly why 25 years of that distinction matters.Attendees are invited to visit Axion Communications at Booth 1953 on April 13 for the product launch and live demo. For partnership inquiries and advance meeting requests, reach out before the show.About Axion CommunicationsFounded in 2001, Axion Communications is a hosted VoIP and Cloud PBX provider with 25 years of experience delivering unified communications solutions — including business phone systems, auto attendants, ring groups, call queues, VFAX, voicemail-to-email, conference bridges, and mobile integration — all backed by 24/7 support and enterprise-class reliability. For a quarter century, Axion has been the trusted partner for businesses that need clear, stable communication backed by a dedicated support team, combining modern technology with the kind of classic service that the industry has largely left behind.

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