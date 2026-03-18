Scaling Tech Firms Are Turning to Transatlantic Recruitment to Solve the AI RevOps Talent Shortage

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3Search explains why transatlantic recruitment has become a strategic necessity for scaling tech firms in 2026.

The commercial roles that drive revenue in AI businesses have fundamentally changed. Companies can no longer rely on a local talent pool to find the people who will actually move the needle.” — Andy Sellers, Co-Founder of 3Search

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The race to build AI-ready commercial teams is exposing a talent gap across the Atlantic. Across both markets, demand for Revenue Operations, product development and AI-literate marketing and sales professionals has surged, while the supply of candidates who can step-in to these roles has not kept pace. For scaling tech firms, the pressure to recruit the right candidate is paramount: miss the hire and product velocity stalls or get it wrong and the cost is measured not just in recruitment fees but in lost market share.Why Transatlantic Recruitment Is Now a Strategic NecessityAccording to the AI Index , US private investment in artificial intelligence reached $109.1 billion in the most recent reporting period, nearly 12 times that of China and 24 times that of the UK. As American AI firms expand internationally, and as UK and European AI businesses build out their US go-to-market functions, the mismatch between where talent is needed and where it can be found has made cross-border hiring a strategic imperative rather than a last resort.The 1st challenge for most companies is that their hiring infrastructure was not built for this. Standard job postings do not reach senior, AI-literate commercial professionals. These candidates are passive. They move through trusted networks, and they move quickly. By the time a role appears on a job board, the best candidates have already been approached directly.The 2nd challenge for tech companies is structural. AI has fundamentally rewired what commercial roles require. A RevOps leader today must understand how AI is reshaping the entire sales cycle and the data infrastructure behind it. A marketing hire must be fluent with the tools that now drive pipelines. These are not skills that can be trained overnight, and they are not evenly distributed across any single talent market.For companies scaling across the US and UK simultaneously, the answer is increasingly found through transatlantic recruitment partnerships with the reach and specialist depth to operate in both markets.How 3Search Is Solving the Problem3Search, a specialist commercial recruitment agency with offices in London and New York, has built its model specifically around this market reality. Each consultant specializes by skillset and industry, giving clients direct access to networks across AI, SaaS, FinTech, HealthTech, and enterprise software that generalist agencies cannot replicate.Andy Sellers, Co-Founder of 3Search, said: "The commercial roles that drive revenue in AI businesses have fundamentally changed. Companies can no longer rely on a local talent pool to find the people who will actually move the needle. The ones growing fastest are thinking transatlantically from day one, and they need a recruitment partner with active networks on both sides of the Atlantic."3Search's Advise, Attract, and Develop model extends well beyond placement. The firm works with clients to define the roles they actually need, reaches candidates through active specialist networks rather than reactive postings, and continues to support team development through exclusive communities and events after the hire is made.Sellers added: "We are not a generalist agency running searches across every function. Our people are embedded in the AI and tech commercial talent market every single day. That depth is what allows us to move quickly, give accurate market intelligence, and make hires that stick."About 3Search Group 3Search Group is a specialist recruitment agency supporting high-growth organisations with talent acquisition across marketing, sales, product, digital, and revenue operations. With offices in London and New York, the firm partners with early-stage start-ups, scale-ups, and global brands to identify, attract, and onboard high-impact talent.Media enquiriesEmail: sayhello@3searchgroup.comUK Phone: +44 (0)20 4551 8800London Office: 4th Floor, 21 Stephen Street, London, W1T 1LN, EnglandUS Phone: +1 332 910 8568New York Office: 24th Floor, 250 Broadway, New York, 10007, USAWebsite: www.3searchgroup.com

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