Influential Women Profiles LaTasha Carter, MBA, CNTDA: Founder and CEO of LC Taxes and More LLC

LAKE DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providing Personalized Tax, Accounting, Bookkeeping, and Notary Services to Individuals and Small BusinessesPlano, Texas – LaTasha Carter, MBA, CNTDA, is a dynamic entrepreneur and accomplished financial professional with over 16 years of experience in accounting, tax preparation, and business strategy. She is the Founder and CEO of LC Taxes and More LLC, a full-service financial solutions firm dedicated to simplifying complex financial matters, ensuring compliance, and empowering clients to achieve their goals with confidence.At LC Taxes and More LLC, LaTasha provides tailored tax preparation and planning services for individuals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, staying up-to-date on the latest tax laws and deductions to maximize refunds and minimize liabilities. Her firm also offers comprehensive accounting and bookkeeping solutions, including monthly bookkeeping, financial reporting, QuickBooks assistance, and full-service accounting. Additionally, LaTasha provides Mobile and Remote Online Notary services, helping clients manage essential documentation with ease and professionalism. Together, these offerings make LC Taxes and More LLC a trusted partner for clients seeking both financial and legal support.Before launching her firm, LaTasha built a strong corporate foundation through roles at UPS and OrthoFix. At UPS, she advanced from accounting associate to supervisor over 11 years, managing month-end close activities, balance sheet reconciliations, and mentoring her team. At OrthoFix, she expanded her expertise in financial planning, consolidation, and audit support. These experiences laid the groundwork for her transition into entrepreneurship, where she continues to apply corporate-level skills to serve individuals and small businesses with precision and care.LaTasha attributes her success to resilience, prayer, the support of her family and friends, and believing in herself. Her professional journey has been shaped by determination, a commitment to lifelong learning, and a passion for mentoring others. In 2026, she plans to launch an internship program to mentor aspiring accounting professionals, furthering her mission to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen financial literacy in the community.Beyond her professional work, LaTasha is actively involved with the National Association of Tax Professionals and volunteers through her church, Morse Street Baptist Church, supporting community initiatives such as Our Daily Bread and Compassion in Action. Her service reflects a deep commitment to giving back, uplifting others, and strengthening the community around her.With her extensive experience, commitment to personalized service, and dedication to client empowerment, LaTasha Carter and LC Taxes and More LLC continue to be a trusted resource for tax, accounting, bookkeeping, and notary solutions in Plano and beyond.Learn More about LaTasha Carter:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/LaTasha-carter or through her website, https://lctaxesandmorellc.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.