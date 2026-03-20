Mentor and Coach Jennifer Ney Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SPRING GLEN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sit down with Jennifer Ney and you’ll soon realize life doesn’t always follow a script. Jennifer’s story is composed of honest setbacks, hard-won achievements, and a refreshing outlook that insists every imperfect step forward is worth celebrating.

Jennifer recently found herself reflecting on her journey after watching a captivating Netflix interview with Eric Dane. In the interview, Dane’s discussion on resiliency and perseverance prompted her to consider how these two qualities played out in her own life. Turning to the dictionary for clarity, she found definitions that resonated deeply: resiliency as the ability to recover and adapt quickly after adversity and perseverance as the commitment to keep moving forward despite obstacles. For Jennifer, these words perfectly capture her story.

Jennifer’s life hasn’t followed a straight path. She faced unexpected challenges, like navigating separation, confronting difficult personal decisions, and raising her daughter on her own. Dreams she’d long held (being a mother, owning her home, and earning her college degree) became markers on a road she never predicted. As with most of us, her journey included unforeseen struggles such as financial hurdles, health concerns, and the unpredictability of relationships and jobs. Instead of letting these detours define her, Jennifer used each as a turning point, re-focusing her goals and gaining a new sense of purpose.

“I never imagined that I would one day be standing where I am,” Jennifer shares. When her daughter arrived two months early in 2000, Jennifer found herself at what she describes as “rock bottom.” Faced with difficult choices, including prioritizing daycare over a car payment, Jennifer learned the true meaning of sacrifice. Each answered prayer, each small victory (a college degree, a first home, a cherished vacation) became steps upward from that low point. Successes began to accumulate, from additional academic achievements to career advancements, culminating in recognition as Woman of the Year by the VA Chapter of Women in Manufacturing in 2025.

Through everything, Jennifer’s focus turned not only to achieving her own dreams but also to supporting others. Her journey taught her invaluable lessons in forgiveness, friendship, gratitude, and faith. “No one is perfect,” she says. “We all make mistakes, but that’s how we move forward and what shapes who we are.” Jennifer credits her friends (who have become the family she’s chosen along the way) for cheering her on, offering comfort, and sharing life’s joys and sorrows. She’s also learned the value of faith, especially when perseverance seemed almost impossible.

Jennifer’s philosophy is grounded in the idea that tough times are never final chapters. “Life is much like that cartoon where someone digs and digs, gives up, and never realizes they’re just one effort away from the top.” She acknowledges that rest is absolutely necessary and that there will be gut-wrenching moments but believes giving up is never the answer. While reward may come in unexpected forms, it always arrives for those willing to keep going.

By the time Jennifer met her husband, she had already started to accept that some goals might not come to fruition. But she resolved to make the most from every blessing, large and small. Meeting her husband in a new chapter of new dreams, new adventures, and new mountains to climb.

Her commitment to growth extends well beyond herself. As a mentor with the Virginia Women in Manufacturing program, Jennifer delights watching other women step beyond their comfort zones, realize their strengths, and discover self-compassion. She encourages others to embrace their unique journeys, reminding them that setbacks and mistakes are part of building a life worth celebrating.

Jennifer credits her achievements to the support and encouragement of those around her. She is especially thankful for the opportunity to give back, offering guidance and motivation to anyone who feels unsure about the road ahead. “We never know who we’re influencing or helping along the way,” she reflects. “The important thing is to keep moving forward, knowing each step matters.”

Now, as she continues her professional work and community involvement, Jennifer is more committed than ever to uplifting others. Her story demonstrates that dreams aren’t reserved for the lucky or the unblemished; they belong to those willing to walk through uncertainty, learn, forgive, and continue onward.

You don’t have to be defined by what brought you to your lowest point. The life you want is built one choice, one lesson, and one act of faith at a time. Jennifer Ney is living proof that with resiliency, perseverance, and a heart open to learning, anything is possible.

About Jennifer Ney, MS, CPTM

Jennifer Ney is a seasoned professional, mentor, and coach with a passion for supporting others on their journeys toward personal and professional fulfillment. Known for her sincerity, tenacity, and uplifting approach, Jennifer inspires others to embrace their unique paths and achieve meaningful goals.

Associations: Association for Career and Technical Education, National Career Development Association, Virginia Manufacturing Association, Women in Manufacturing, ATD Richmond Chapter, Association for Talent Development, Food Marketing Institute, ATD Central Pennsylvania Chapter, Psi Chi Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa – Alpha Nu Omega Chapter

Close Up Radio recently featured Jennifer Ney, MS, CPTM, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday March 16th at 6pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-mentor-and-coach-jennifer-ney/id1785721253?i=1000755752569

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-mentor-and-327127967/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/24UyUwiHGkSTnUkHvR0ORF

For more information about Jennifer Ney, MS, CPTM, please visit https://www.24-7pressrelease.com/press-release/531827/marquis-whos-who-honors-jennifer-ney-ms-cptm-for-expertise-in-manufacturing/

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