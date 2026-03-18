Influential Women Recognizes Lori Sigman, ACC, CPC, SPHR, Empowering Mothers To Reclaim Identity And Thrive

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guiding Working, Stay-At-Home, and Empty-Nest Mothers to Build Unshakeable Confidence, Self-Prioritize, Align Their Values In All Areas of Their Lives, and Release Societal Pressures to Redefine Motherhood On Their Own Terms, Without Guilt and Burn-OutMonmouth, New Jersey – Lori Sigman, ACC, CPC, SPHR, is the Founder, CEO, and Principal Coach of Monarch Motherhood Coaching LLC, where she empowers mothers at all stages of life to cultivate unshakeable confidence, prioritize their needs, align their values, and release societal pressures to define motherhood on their own terms—without guilt and burnout. Her work is rooted in practical, evidence-based strategies, emotional support, and empowerment, helping clients thrive in their personal lives, families, careers, and communities.Lori earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Psychology from Rutgers University, graduating cum laude and as a member of the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society. With a 15-year career in Human Resources, she developed expertise in employee and leadership development, coaching, and training. Combining this background with her credentials as an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) designated by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), a Certified Professional Coach (CPC) designated by a Level 2 ICF-accredited coach training program, Thriving Coach Academy, which was just recognized by Forbes as one of The Best Life Coaching Certification Programs of 2026 (where she also now works as an Associate Instructor), and a Certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) designated by the HR Certification Institute (HRCI), Lori is uniquely positioned to guide working, stay-at-home, and empty-nest mothers through common motherhood challenges including but not limited to “mom-guilt”, time scarcity, mental load management, relationship changes, identity balance throughout life’s transitions, societal pressures and others’ judgments, career and life purpose, finding joy again and redefining fun, isolation and loneliness, body image, self-worth, financial stress, and physical and emotional exhaustion.Her passion for this work stems from her personal experience. After transitioning from a 15-year HR career to life as a stay-at-home mom, Lori found herself struggling with identity and purpose beyond her role as “mom.” This journey from feeling lost to thriving inspired the creation of her coaching framework, which she combines with mindset work, actionable strategies, and accountability to accelerate meaningful results. Through Monarch Motherhood Coaching LLC, she now helps other mothers redefine their identities as both great moms and individuals so they can live their lives with confidence, space for their needs, aligned with their authentic values, and free from the pressures imposed by society.Currently, through Monarch Motherhood Coaching LLC, Lori offers both virtual and in-person one-on-one coaching programs, a new modern virtual asynchronous coaching program, in-person, live workshops locally covering the most common challenges in motherhood where mothers can connect and take away proven, evidence-based strategies and tools that will immediately provide solutions and support for them when dealing with these challenges, and online, self-paced courses that also provide proven, evidence-based strategies, tools, and exercises for integration that provide solutions and support when dealing with the most common challenges in motherhood. Lori also has a number of other solutions and services that she is currently working on and will be launching in the future. To learn more about these current and future services, be sure to visit the Monarch Motherhood Coaching LLC website and sign up for email updates while you’re there to stay up to date on upcoming services, workshops, courses, and other offerings and special discounts.Lori attributes her success to her resilience, resourcefulness, and her ability to prioritize her own needs, enabling her to show up fully for her family, clients, and community. She also credits her patience, perseverance, willingness to take risks, and courage to follow her calling into professional coaching. Her HR experience taught her how to identify what motivates people and support their growth, skills she continues to refine as a professional certified coach. Witnessing the challenges mothers face in balancing ambition, identity, and self-worth drives her mission to empower women to embrace their voice and confidence.The best career advice Lori has received is that any investment in yourself and your growth is always worth making, as the returns consistently exceed the investment. She advises young women entering HR or the professional coaching field to pursue continuing education, certifications, mentorship, and professional coaching, while regularly evaluating how their values align with their goals. Lori emphasizes celebrating small wins, surrounding oneself with supportive peers, and practicing grace and self-compassion, recognizing that building a meaningful career and business requires persistence, time, and consistency.Some of the biggest challenges Lori identifies in her field include educating the public on the value of certified professional coaching, differentiating coaching (which focuses on one’s current state and guides them towards their ideal state) from therapy (which works on healing and processing one’s past), and demonstrating how quickly and effectively coaching can drive transformative results. Additionally, helping mothers to prioritize their own needs in a society that expects them to put others first and provides little to no support is no small task, requiring a shift in mindset and beliefs. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunities to guide mothers toward new ways of thinking and values alignment to redefine themselves, releasing society’s pressures and others’ judgments, building unshakeable confidence, and self-prioritizing to achieve balance and thrive personally, professionally and in their communities, without all of the guilt and burnout.Lori’s core values include empowerment through self-awareness, authentic connection, integrity, flexibility, and self-prioritization. She creates spaces where women feel seen and safe, embrace growth with courage, and lead lives with confidence, while remaining grounded in the passions and joys that bring balance and meaning to their lives (and hers too).“You deserve to feel confident in who you are, to pursue your dreams without guilt, and to model for your children what it looks like when a mom honors both her role as a mother and her identity as an individual,” says Lori. “I’ve walked this path from lost to found, from burnt-out to energized, from invisible to empowered, from insecure to self-confident. Now I’m here to guide you through your own transformation.”Through Monarch Motherhood Coaching LLC, Lori Sigman continues to empower mothers to embrace their voices, redefine motherhood on their own terms, and thrive without compromise, creating lasting change for women, families, and communities.Learn More about Lori Sigman:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lori-sigman , through her website, https://monarchmotherhoodcoaching.com/ , or through her Instagram account: @monarchmotherhoodcoaching.Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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