Runmyjob Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Setting the New Standard for Running CI in Europe

Runmyjob Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Setting a New Standard for Running CI in Europe

The fastest and cheapest EU based CI runners for GitHub Actions and GitLab CI are now backed by an independent security audit

European teams should no longer have to choose between compliance and performance. With GDPR alignment and SOC 2 Type II compliance, RunMyJob sets the standard for running CI in Europe.” — Nik Paushkin, CEO of Puzl Cloud

TALLINN, ESTONIA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RunMyJob by Puzl Cloud today announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance. This independent audit validates the CI platform as a secure, zero-maintenance alternative to self-hosted runners, ensuring strict EU data control without sacrificing build speed.For GitHub Actions and GitLab CI, self-hosted runners are now the only serious option if you want to keep code and build data in the EU while staying in control of cost and performance. But all self-hosted solutions still force teams to waste time tuning infrastructure. RunMyJob is different: Spike Instances™ work in the customer’s favor automatically, removing the need for constant optimization, while delivering high performance and lower costs.Runmyjob provides cloud runners designed to execute GitHub Actions and GitLab CI jobs up to 2x faster and 10x cheaper. Built to solve the real industry problems of slow pipelines and wasted cloud spend, the compute platform is driven by three core pillars:- High-performance by default: Every job spins up a clean, KVM-based Spike Instance™ that delivers near bare-metal performance and generous resource limits, ensuring fast builds with no tuning needed.- Fair, load-based billing: Instead of charging for reserved capacity, RunMyJob tracks each job's CPU and memory load every second. Customers pay strictly for active load, meaning each job's idle CPU and memory are completely free.- Seamless integration: The platform plugs into existing GitHub and GitLab setups in minutes, eliminating vendor lock-in and configuration headaches.This SOC 2 Type II certification proves that high-performance scaling doesn't compromise security. The audit verified RunMyJob's strict environment separation, regular vulnerability scanning, data encryption, and least-privilege access. Additionally, the platform is fully GDPR compliant, keeping all customer workloads and data strictly within the European Union.

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