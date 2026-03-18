Influential Women Profiles Liz DeBetta: Award-Winning Scholar-Artist-Activist And Founder Of Migrating Toward Wholeness

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trauma-Informed Educator Empowers Adoptees, Survivors, and Marginalized Communities to Reclaim Their Voices Through Storytelling and Creative ExpressionPlymouth, Michigan – Liz DeBetta is an award-winning scholar, artist, and activist, as well as the Founder of Migrating Toward Wholeness™, LLC, a healing-centered organization dedicated to empowering individuals through storytelling, embodiment, and narrative reclamation. With a Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Studies from Union Institute & University, Dr. DeBetta has spent more than 20 years integrating creative writing, performance, and feminist critical theory to support adoptees, trauma survivors, and marginalized communities. Her innovative methodology, Migrating Toward Wholeness™, guides participants in transforming trauma into purpose, reclaiming their voice, and cultivating deeper self-awareness.Migrating Toward Wholeness™ is a trauma-informed, story-centered process designed to support a wide range of individuals and groups, including:Adoptees, foster youth, and families navigating identity, grief, and layered lossCaregivers, educators, and helping professionals seeking trauma-informed tools and connectionWriters, creatives, and truth-tellers ready to reclaim their voice through storyOrganizational leaders and teams building healing-centered, sustainable culturesAnyone who has been told they are “too much” and is ready to take up space with wholeness and worthThe process is built on five foundational practices—Making Space to Heal, Rewriting the Truth, Expressing the Core/Primal Wound, Becoming the Subject, and Breaking Silences—each targeting one or more of the seven dimensions of trauma healing. From emotional and cognitive processing to nervous system regulation and relational repair, the methodology emphasizes integration and presence over rushed resolution, helping participants stay connected to their whole selves.Dr. DeBetta’s commitment to healing through narrative stems from her own experience as an adoptee. While exploring her adoption story in a creative writing course, she discovered the transformative power of storytelling in confronting trauma and fostering emotional integration. This work became the foundation for her acclaimed solo performance, Un-M-Othered, which won Best Autobiographical Show at the United Solo Theatre Festival in 2022. The performance also informed her doctoral dissertation and served as the blueprint for Migrating Toward Wholeness™. Her book, Adult Adoptees and Writing to Heal, provides practical frameworks for narrative transformation and embodied healing.Today, Dr. DeBetta is a sought-after speaker, facilitator, and advocate, leading workshops, retreats, and performances that create emotionally safe spaces for exploration, connection, and growth. She addresses critical topics including adoption, gender equity, and trauma recovery, helping participants reclaim their narratives and embrace their worth.“I believe that our stories carry the keys to our wholeness; that more stories = more connection, and more connection = more healing. That is when we tell the truth — even the hard, hidden, messy parts — we create the possibility for connection, freedom, and healing. Through writing, storytelling, and presence, I hold space for people who’ve been silenced or erased to reclaim their voice, their worth, and their right to take up space,” says Dr. DeBetta.Beyond her professional work, Dr. DeBetta enjoys cooking, gardening, and reading historical fiction.Guided by the belief that healing through storytelling is a revolutionary act, Dr. Liz DeBetta continues to inspire others to reclaim, rewrite, and heal—one story at a time.Learn More about Liz DeBetta:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/elizabeth-debetta or through her website, https://www.lizdebetta.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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