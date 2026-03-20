Missionary and Author Leoma G. Gilley of Leoma’s Books Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few authors can say their literary career began with a quest to untangle a mysterious writing system in the heart of Sudan. For Leoma Gilley, founder of Leoma’s Books, this quest was just the start of a lifelong adventure. Gilley’s writing, rooted in an academic foundation marked by warmth and candor, now brings readers into worlds rarely seen where faith, linguistics, and cultural connection converge in stories that are both deeply personal and widely relevant.

Gilley’s path was anything but ordinary. With a background in speech therapy, she ventured into academia, completing advanced degrees in both the US and England. The British academic system, with its quirks around terms like “thesis” and “dissertation,” confused her at first, but Gilley quickly found her footing. Her early academic writing established a habit of clarity and perseverance — qualities that would later prove essential as she navigated uncharted linguistic territory in Sudan.

But her writing did not remain within the walls of academia. As a missionary, Gilley faced the pressing need to stay connected with supporters and partners back home, which was a challenge long before email and social media made communication easy. So, Gilley and her colleague created “Nomad News,” an informal newsletter chronicling life, challenges, and successes in Sudan. Its popularity grew, and friends urged her to “just write the book,” sparking her first foray into literary publishing.

Her debut, “Every Day But Not Some,” released in 2006, marked a transition from newsletters to books. “I have to say it was very poorly written in many ways. But I did sell quite a few of them. I knew nothing about selling books or marketing or anything,” Gilley recalls with a laugh. Fortunately, the rise of self-publishing and Amazon would soon change the publishing landscape for independent authors. Gilley quickly adapted, learning the ins and outs of self-publishing and taking on the new responsibilities authors faced in the publishing world.

Gilley’s literary voice matured as she embraced a community of like-minded writers. In 2020, she discovered Women in Publishing, an organization dedicated to nurturing women writers in all aspects of book creation, from editing and marketing to launching a book in the digital age. “It’s a fantastic organization,” Gilley says. “Women around the world participate in their trainings, and it has been my real go-to for learning how to improve what I do.” Her memoir, “Life in the Tumble Dryer,” is an example of her growth as an author and the lessons gleaned from this vibrant community.

Her writing portfolio now includes hybrid-published works as well as self-published titles, with an ambitious memoir series, “Not How I Planned It,” on the horizon. Gilley’s next release is an interactive devotional, “Come Find Space with God,” another step forward in her literary evolution.

One constant across Gilley’s works is her deep commitment to honoring the people and cultures she writes about. Her years in Sudan were spent unraveling the mysteries of the Shilluk language. Despite being the third largest language group in South Sudan, the Shilluk people struggled with a writing system that made their own language nearly unreadable. Gilley’s linguistic detective work, combined with cultural sensitivity and community collaboration, eventually led to the creation of a writing system that unlocked the language for its own people. At the dedication of the Shilluk Bible, a local man with no previous reading instruction stood before the congregation and read scripture fluently, which was a moment Gilley considers the highlight of her linguistic career.

Her journey has not been without hardship. Her story is one of perseverance in the face of personal challenges and profound changes, including leaving behind family and friends, adjusting to very different cultures in Sudan and England, and finally having to leave behind the familiarity of Sudan to learn how to live in the US after decades abroad Throughout, faith remained a constant companion and guide. Her candid accounts of struggle and renewal, grounded in a life of scripture memory and prayer, offer readers encouragement for their own unexpected journeys.

At the heart of Gilley’s books is a message of shared humanity. “I want readers to have a more positive view of who the Sudanese are,” she shares. “Their government may deserve bad press, but the people are amazing. They are loving, gracious, hospitable, and incredibly gifted. We see 'the other' and make them less than us. They are not less than us. They have many qualities and insights that can enrich our lives."

Leoma Gilley’s writing is an invitation to see beyond borders, to listen closely to the stories of others, and to trust that even the most unplanned paths can lead to extraordinary places.

About Leoma G. Gilley

Leoma G. Gilley is a writer, linguist, and founder of Leoma’s Books. With advanced degrees in linguistics and speech therapy, she spent decades working in Sudan on language development and Bible translation. Her memoirs and devotionals blend keen observation, honesty, and an abiding faith, inviting readers to explore the richness of cultures far beyond their own. Leoma was honored to be selected as a Marquis’ Who’s Who professional in 2025.

Close Up Radio recently featured Leoma G. Gilley, missionary, author, and founder of Leoma’s Books in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday March 16th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-missionary-and-author-leoma/id1785721253?i=1000755748819

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-missionary-and-327123999/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6m38He2nBAYmLyNTy7r7ot

For more information about Leoma G. Gilley, please visit https://leomasbooks.com/

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