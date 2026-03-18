Influential Women Spotlights MaryBeth Acosta, PharmD, BCNP: Business Unit Manager And Radiation Safety Officer

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Patient Access, Safety, and Operational Excellence in Nuclear Pharmacy Across a National Radiopharmacy NetworkMaryBeth Acosta, PharmD, BCNP, is a Board-Certified Nuclear Pharmacist and a trusted leader in radiopharmaceutical operations, committed to advancing patient access to high-quality nuclear medicine. As Business Unit Manager and Radiation Safety Officer for RLS Radiopharmacies, Dr. Acosta oversees regional business operations, ensures strict compliance with radiation safety standards, and drives clinical and operational excellence across one of the nation’s leading radiopharmacy networks.Dr. Acosta earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from East Central University. She entered the field of nuclear pharmacy after building a broad foundation across multiple pharmacy practice environments. Her career includes serving as a Clinical Pharmacist in acute care settings at Hill Regional Hospital and Crescent Medical Center, where she managed medication verification, clinical monitoring, sterile compounding, and pharmacy technology oversight. Her extensive experience also spans retail, relief, and Pharmacist-in-Charge roles, where she supervised high-volume dispensing operations, immunization programs, and pharmacy technician training while maintaining strict adherence to USP <795> and USP <797> standards.Early in her career, Dr. Acosta trained with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, developing expertise in inpatient and outpatient operations, inventory management, crash cart support, and patient counseling for vulnerable populations. Since transitioning into nuclear pharmacy at RLS in 2021, she has expanded her technical and leadership portfolio, taking on business operations and regulatory responsibilities to ensure the safe production and delivery of radiopharmaceuticals.A published contributor to the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, Dr. Acosta has also collaborated with public health officials to develop emergency preparation materials related to pediatric medication safety. Her work reflects a commitment to patient-centered care, operational excellence, and education within the pharmacy community.Dr. Acosta attributes her success to the support of her family and professional network, acknowledging that their guidance and encouragement have been invaluable throughout her career. She notes that the best advice she has received is that “experience is what you have after you need it,” emphasizing that challenges provide lessons that shape professional growth. For young women entering the pharmacy field, Dr. Acosta encourages authenticity and staying true to oneself, while recognizing that recruiting and retaining skilled talent remains a key industry challenge.Family is at the heart of Dr. Acosta’s work and life, providing both motivation and grounding in her pursuit of excellence. As an advocate for nuclear medicine growth and supply chain resilience, she remains deeply committed to strengthening domestic radiopharmaceutical production and ensuring patients nationwide have access to lifesaving diagnostic and therapeutic care.With her combined expertise in pharmacy operations, clinical practice, and leadership, Dr. MaryBeth Acosta continues to set a standard for excellence in nuclear pharmacy while supporting the next generation of professionals in the field.Learn More about MaryBeth Acosta:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/marybeth-acosta Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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