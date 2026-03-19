Intersec appoints Thierry Bonhomme as Supervisory Board Chairman After Majority Investment by Tikehau Capital and Revaia

Thierry Bonhomme, Chairman of Intersec Supervisory Board intersec-logo

Former Deputy CEO of Orange Group, Thierry Bonhomme brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors.

Thierry has played a key role in shaping the telecom industry over the past decades. His experience and strategic perspective will be a major asset as Intersec continues to grow globally.” — Yann Chevalier, CEO of Intersec

PARIS, FRANCE, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intersec, a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions, announces the appointment of Thierry Bonhomme as Chairman of its Supervisory Board , following the acquisition of a majority stake in the company by Tikehau Capital and Revaia.Thierry Bonhomme brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors. Former Deputy CEO of Orange Group, he notably led Orange Business Services and founded Orange Cyberdefense. A member of the French Académie des Technologies, he currently advises technology companies and chairs ACMOSS, the French government agency in charge of the Future Radio Network.His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Intersec, as the company accelerates its international expansion and strengthens its position as a trusted provider of AI-powered solutions for telecom operators, governments, and critical infrastructure players worldwide.“Intersec sits at the intersection of telecom networks, data, and public impact. Its technology has the potential to play an important role in building more resilient and efficient societies. I’m excited to join the Supervisory Board and support the company as it scales its impact worldwide,” said Thierry Bonhomme.Supervisory Board CompositionThe Supervisory Board brings together experienced leaders from technology, investment, and cybersecurity:- Thierry Bonhomme (Chairman) – Former Deputy CEO of Orange Group with over three decades of leadership in telecom, technology, and cybersecurity, and current advisor and board member across the sector.- Quentin Besnard (Board Member) – Executive Director at Tikehau Capital with 20+ years of experience in cybersecurity across the French administration, NATO, and defense programs.- Jérémie Falzone (Board Member) – Partner at Revaia with nearly 20 years of private equity experience focused on European B2B software and digital services scale-ups.- Manon Mourey (Board Member) – Investment professional at Tikehau Capital with over a decade of experience supporting growth and transformation of SMEs and mid-sized companies.- Yohan Labbé (Board Member) – Vice President at Tikehau Capital specializing in aerospace, defense, and cybersecurity investments across Europe.- Yann Chevalier (Board Member) – Co-founder and CEO of Intersec, with a background in telecom R&D and over 20 years leading the company’s innovation and growth.- Jean-David Herld (Observer) – Principal at Revaia with strong M&A expertise and active involvement in European tech scale-ups.- Théophile Basser (Observer) – Associate Investment Director at Entrepreneur Invest, focusing on B2B software and services with nearly a decade in private equity.With this strengthened governance, Intersec is well-positioned to execute its next phase of growth and continue delivering innovative solutions that help organizations make better, faster, and safer decisions using data.

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