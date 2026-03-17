Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,026 in the last 365 days.

Planner of Seven Inside-Job Robberies of Chinatown Walgreens Sentenced to 126 Months

Gianni Robinson, 28, of the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 126 months in federal prison for his role as a planner and coordinator in seven armed robberies of a Walgreens drugstore in the District's Chinatown neighborhood.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Planner of Seven Inside-Job Robberies of Chinatown Walgreens Sentenced to 126 Months

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.