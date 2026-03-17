Planner of Seven Inside-Job Robberies of Chinatown Walgreens Sentenced to 126 Months

Gianni Robinson, 28, of the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 126 months in federal prison for his role as a planner and coordinator in seven armed robberies of a Walgreens drugstore in the District's Chinatown neighborhood.

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