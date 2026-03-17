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Arcadia Felon Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison for Unlawfully Possessing a Loaded Firearm

Fort Myers, Florida – Esteban Garcia-Gutierrez (31, Arcadia) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell to six years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

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Arcadia Felon Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison for Unlawfully Possessing a Loaded Firearm

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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