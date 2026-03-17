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CEO And Consultant Plead Guilty To Creating False Books And Records

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced that CHRISTOPHER B. FERGUSON and BRIAN MCFADDEN pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon to falsification of books, records, and accounts for causing the submission of falsified records from Edison Nation, Inc.—a publicly traded diversified consumer products business for which FERGUSON was the CEO and chairman and MCFADDEN was a consultant—in response to an inquiry from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”). 

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CEO And Consultant Plead Guilty To Creating False Books And Records

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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