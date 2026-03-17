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Bradenton Woman Sentenced for Passport Fraud and Theft Related to Government Funds

Tampa, Florida– U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland has sentenced Jane Doe (69, Bradenton), a/k/a Rosario Alaniz, to 15 months in federal prison for passport fraud, Social Security fraud, wire fraud, and theft of government funds. The court also ordered restitution in the amount of $184,904.75. Doe pleaded guilty in December 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

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Bradenton Woman Sentenced for Passport Fraud and Theft Related to Government Funds

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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