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Judge Finds Probable Cause to Charge D.C. Man for Shooting Man at Point-Blank Range

On Tuesday, Judge Rainey Brandt determined that probable cause exists to charge Niwatilagu Anthony Long, 45, of Washington, D.C., with second-degree murder while armed for shooting and killing 44-year-old D.C. resident Melvin Saunders in the early morning of December 19, 2025, in Northeast D.C., announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

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Judge Finds Probable Cause to Charge D.C. Man for Shooting Man at Point-Blank Range

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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