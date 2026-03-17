Former Fort Myers Resident Sentenced to Federal Prison for His Role in Firearm Trafficking Scheme

Fort Myers, FL – Osnyson Desrosiers (Atlanta, Georgia), formerly of Fort Myers, has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kyle Dudek to two years in federal prison for his role in a firearm trafficking scheme. Desrosiers pleaded guilty on November 19, 2025, to conspiring to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making false statements to a firearms dealer. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

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