Bridgeport Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for 2 Gunpoint Robberies in Bridgeport

DERRICK RIVERA, 22, of Bridgeport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford to 144 months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release for committing two armed robberies of Bridgeport businesses in 2022.

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