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Florencia 13 Gang Member Who Pleaded Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy Charge Sentenced to 14 Years’ Imprisonment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A member of the Florencia 13 Gang, a criminal organization, who admitted to his role in “racketeering activity,” specifically attempted murder and firearm trafficking, was sentenced to 168 months’ imprisonment. 

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Florencia 13 Gang Member Who Pleaded Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy Charge Sentenced to 14 Years’ Imprisonment

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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