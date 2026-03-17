Florencia 13 Gang Member Who Pleaded Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy Charge Sentenced to 14 Years’ Imprisonment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A member of the Florencia 13 Gang, a criminal organization, who admitted to his role in “racketeering activity,” specifically attempted murder and firearm trafficking, was sentenced to 168 months’ imprisonment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.