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Kent, Washington, woman sentenced to prison for defrauding VA programs designed to help severely disabled veterans

Seattle – A Kent, Washington, woman was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 17 months in prison for her long-lasting fraud scheme that stole more than $1 million in benefits from the Veterans Administration, announced First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd. 

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Kent, Washington, woman sentenced to prison for defrauding VA programs designed to help severely disabled veterans

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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