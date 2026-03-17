Kent, Washington, woman sentenced to prison for defrauding VA programs designed to help severely disabled veterans

Seattle – A Kent, Washington, woman was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 17 months in prison for her long-lasting fraud scheme that stole more than $1 million in benefits from the Veterans Administration, announced First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

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