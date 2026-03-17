Australian National Arrested on Criminal Complaint Charging Him with Assaulting Federal Officer at Los Angeles International Airport

An Australian national has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with assaulting a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the Justice Department announced today.

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