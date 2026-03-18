Titan OS Launches Dedicated Sports Hub, Transforming the Live Sports Experience Across All Powered Devices

Titan OS Sportshub Interface

Dedicated Sports hub brings live, upcoming and on-demand action together in one personalized interface — just in time for a summer of major sporting moments

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced the launch of its new Sports Hub, now integrated across all Titan OS-powered devices. The announcement was made during TP Vision Unboxed in Berlin, where TP Vision presented its latest TV and sound innovations.

Designed to meet growing consumer demand for seamless access to live sports and event programming, the new Sports Hub introduces a dedicated “Sports” tab within the Titan OS interface. The feature is live across the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland - in time for a summer of major global sporting events in 2026 and will roll out to additional countries later.

The Sports Hub will be available at launch on all 2026 models and will begin rolling out progressively to legacy devices starting in early April.

Sports and live events remain the primary driver of live television consumption, and the Titan OS Sports Hub is built to ensure viewers spend less time searching and more time watching.

A Smarter Way to Discover Live Sports

At the heart of the Sports Hub is a dynamic “Live & Upcoming” row, clearly highlighting content with intuitive badging including SOON, LIVE, and REPLAY, enabling viewers to instantly identify what’s happening in real time and what’s coming up next.

The experience is further organized into dedicated rows by sport category - including football, basketball, motorsports, tennis, and more - bringing together relevant content in a structured and easy-to-navigate format.

The Sports Hub aggregates both live and on-demand (VOD) sports content, as well as FAST channels, integrating programming from selected content partners including Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, DAZN, Fifa+, RedBull TV, Fuel TV and MTSPRT1 among others. This unified discovery layer ensures users can easily find the sports content they care about, regardless of the provider.

Strengthening Sports Discovery in a Fragmented Landscape

As the sports media landscape becomes increasingly fragmented across streaming services, FAST and multiple content platforms, discovery has become one of the biggest challenges for viewers.

The Titan OS Sports Hub addresses this shift by centralizing access within a single, structured interface.

By surfacing live, upcoming, replay, and on-demand content in one destination, Titan OS simplifies navigation and reduces the friction traditionally associated with sports streaming across multiple apps.

This approach ensures that audiences can focus on the experience itself, rather than the complexity of finding it.

Built for Peak Moments of Live Engagement

With major international sporting events scheduled for summer 2026, viewer expectations around immediacy, accessibility, and personalization continue to rise.

The Sports Hub has been strategically introduced ahead of this period of heightened live viewership, positioning Titan OS-powered devices at the center of real-time sports consumption. By prioritising live visibility and intuitive content organization, the platform is designed to support peak traffic moments while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Personalized, Content-First Experience for OEM Partners

For OEM partners, the Sports Hub reinforces Titan OS’ commitment to a personalized, content-first interface that enhances the user experience while unlocking new monetization opportunities.

Through Titan OS’ win-win business model, OEMs benefit from deeper engagement, increased time spent on the platform, and enhanced content visibility - all while delivering a premium, intuitive experience to end users.

“Sports and live events are among the most powerful drivers of TV engagement,” said Daan Van Baars, Chief Product Officer at Titan OS. “With the launch of our Sports Hub, we are creating a dedicated, intelligent destination that brings together live, upcoming, and on-demand sports content into one seamless experience. Our goal is simple: reduce friction, increase discovery, and ensure viewers never miss a key moment - especially during a summer packed with world-class sporting events.”

The Sports Hub builds on Titan OS’ broader strategy to deliver innovative, high-attention content experiences across its growing footprint of smart TV devices, combining technology, entertainment, and advertising into a unified ecosystem.

As showcased at TP Vision Unboxed, the integration of the Sports Hub into all Titan OS-powered TVs demonstrates how Titan OS continues to evolve alongside its OEM partners - bringing together cutting-edge hardware innovation with a smarter, more engaging operating system experience.

Expending Value Across the Smart TV Ecosystem

The Sports Hub builds on Titan OS’ broader strategy to deliver innovative, high-attention content experiences across smart TV devices, combining technology, entertainment, and advertising into a unified ecosystem.

The launch further strengthens Titan OS’ role as a scalable operating system designed to align the interests of viewers, OEM partners, and content providers. By combining aggregated content discovery, personalization capabilities, and a performance-driven business model, Titan OS continues to evolve its ecosystem, creating sustainable engagement opportunities across its expanding European footprint.

About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

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