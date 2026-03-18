iiwey Transforms Automotive Safety with US-Patented Multi-Channel Dash Cams: Introducing the N5, N6, and N9 Series

The iiwey N9 5-Channel Beyond View 360 dash cam system. This comprehensive setup features true 1080P recording on all five channels, capturing high-definition footage from the front, left side, right side, cabin, and rear for total vehicle protection.

Leading automotive electronics brand iiwey introduces the N5, N5 Pro, N6, and N9 series, featuring 4 and 5-channel technology for complete vehicle protection.

Our U.S. invention patent isn't just a certificate; it's a testament to our engineering focus on eliminating blind spots. The N5, N6, and N9 guarantee that your vehicle is monitored from every angle.” — Zhemeng Wang, Founder of iiwey

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As road complexities, traffic disputes, and rideshare-related incidents surge across North America, traditional single or dual-lens dash cameras are leaving drivers exposed to dangerous blind spots. To solve this critical vulnerability, iiwey, a specialized automotive electronics brand, is aggressively expanding its presence with a revolutionary multi-lens architecture, backed by a proprietary U.S. Invention Patent. This patented technology allows for seamless, multi-directional recording without the cluttered wiring and complex installation of conventional setups.

The End of Driving Blind Spots

Historically, achieving 360-degree surveillance required drivers to daisy-chain multiple disparate cameras, leading to drained car batteries and chaotic interiors. iiwey’s US-patented design integrates front, rear, cabin, and side-view monitoring into a unified, streamlined ecosystem. This ensures that sideswipes, door dings, and unexpected passenger behaviors are captured in high definition, providing undeniable digital evidence for insurance claims and legal protection.

A Comprehensive Multi-Channel Portfolio

The newly released iiwey lineup ensures complete cabin and exterior protection, catering to different driving needs:

· iiwey N9 (The 5-Channel Flagship): Engineered for ultimate security, the N9 captures five distinct angles simultaneously (Front, Rear, Left, Right, and Cabin). It features ultra-fast 5.8G Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and 12 advanced infrared (IR) LEDs, setting a new industry standard for cinematic night-vision clarity even in pitch-black conditions.

· iiwey N5Pro (The 4K Ultra-HD Choice): Designed for detail-oriented drivers, the N5 Pro combines a pristine true 4K (2160P) front camera with three additional lenses (1080P each). With its F/1.8 aperture and 170-degree ultra-wide field of view, it ensures license plates and faces are captured with flawless precision.

· iiwey N6 (The Rideshare Essential): A true 4-channel system built specifically with Uber, Lyft, and taxi professionals in mind. It provides complete interior and exterior monitoring to deter passenger disputes, featuring built-in GPS for real-time speed and route tracking.

· iiwey N5 (The High-Value Defender): Bringing enterprise-grade multi-lens technology to the everyday commuter. The N5 offers robust 4-channel coverage and an intuitive app experience at a highly accessible price point.

Built for Extreme Reliability

Beyond multiple lenses, the entire iiwey series is built to withstand harsh environments. Utilizing advanced Supercapacitor technology instead of traditional lithium batteries, these dash cams operate safely in extreme temperatures ranging from -4°F to 167°F (-20°C to 75°C), preventing the risk of overheating or explosion. Additionally, the 24/7 Sentry Parking Mode, equipped with impact detection and time-lapse recording, guarantees that vehicles remain protected even when the ignition is off.

"Our U.S. invention patent isn't just a certificate; it's a testament to our engineering focus on eliminating blind spots," said Zhemeng Wang, Founder of iiwey. "Whether you are a daily commuter facing chaotic traffic or a full-time rideshare professional responsible for passenger safety, the N5, N6, and N9 series guarantee that your vehicle is monitored from every conceivable angle."

About iiwey:

iiwey is an innovative technology company dedicated to developing high-performance automotive dash cameras. Focused on proprietary R&D and patented multi-lens solutions, iiwey delivers unparalleled 360-degree recording capabilities, reliable supercapacitor hardware, and user-friendly App integrations to protect millions of drivers worldwide.

For more information, detailed product specs, or to explore the multi-channel lineup, visit the official iiwey Amazon store.

iiwey N9 5-channel dash cam showing 360 degree vehicle protection with integrated multi-lens technology and high-speed Wi-Fi 6 app control.

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