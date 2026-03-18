Six Entities Selected to Train Entrepreneurs in Building Companies in Semiconductors, Quantum Tech, and Bio-Convergence

(Photo credit: Hanna Teib for Israel Innovation Authority)

NIS 10 million initiative will support new programs designed to train multidisciplinary entrepreneurs and accelerate the establishment of deep tech startups

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Innovation Authority announced today the selection of six entities to operate new entrepreneurship training programs aimed at training entrepreneurs in establishing startups in the fields of semiconductors, quantum technologies, and bio-convergence, with a total investment of NIS 10 million. The initiative is designed to expand Israel’s deep tech startup pipeline by training experienced entrepreneurs and multidisciplinary teams and supporting them through the early stages of venture creation, from ideation and industry validation to team formation and investor engagement.The selected programs will provide participants with practical training and exposure to industry challenges, guiding them through the process of validating and maturing technological ideas and preparing them to establish startups and raise initial capital in some of the most strategic technology domains shaping the future of global innovation.Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said: “Deep tech companies will lead Israel’s high-tech industry in the coming years. Accordingly, there is a need to expand the potential for the creation of additional startups, build strong technological teams, and position Israel’s technological hub at the forefront of the global stage. The six programs will provide participants the tools required for the establishment of new initiatives and startups in semiconductors, quantum technologies, and bio-convergence in Israel in the coming years by training a new generation of CEOs who will lead breakthrough deep tech companies.”The goal of the programs is to expand the potential for establishing deep tech companies in Israel, cultivate multidisciplinary entrepreneurial teams, and lead to the creation of new technology companies in fields at the forefront of global innovation.The programs will focus on three key deep-tech domains:Bio-convergence: a multidisciplinary field that combines biology with additional disciplines such as engineering, computer science, materials science, and nanotechnology to develop breakthrough systemic solutions for complex challenges in health, energy, food, and manufacturing.Semiconductors: a field at the heart of the global race for computing power and artificial intelligence. Israel possesses high-quality and highly skilled human capital in this domain; however, the number of new startups established in Israel remains low, as does the volume of capital raised by new companies.Quantum computing: a field with the potential to dramatically impact the world of computing. As of 2025, approximately 14 startups operate in this field in Israel, raising hundreds of millions of dollars.The entities selected to operate the programs:The Deep Tech Training InstituteTraining for entrepreneurship and company formation in semiconductors and quantum technologies. The program will provide entrepreneurs with practical, hands-on training based on real-world experience and collaborations with industry entities.University of HaifaEntrepreneurship training for establishing new and breakthrough initiatives in aqua bio-convergence, combining biology and marine agriculture with computer science.XMafatTraining for entrepreneurship and company formation in semiconductors and quantum technologies, based on practical experience and collaborations with industry entities.Gram Biotech FoundryTraining entrepreneurs, validating breakthrough bio-convergence initiatives, and establishing companies in practice from the ideation stage, through proof of concept, to the creation of biotechnology companies.Ignite DeeptechA dedicated program by Ignite Deeptech in collaboration with leading multinational corporations aimed at increasing the number of funded companies in Israel in the semiconductor and quantum fields.Road2 InnovationTraining entrepreneurs in deep technology fields, specializing in bio-convergence and semiconductors with an emphasis on biochips and sensors, while bridging the gap between complex technological domains and the practical implementation of innovative ideas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.