Troya Mediterranean Wins Marin Independent Journal Readers’ Choice Award 2026 for Best Mediterranean
Marin Community Recognizes Troya Mediterranean in 10th Anniversary Edition
This award is incredibly meaningful to us because it comes directly from the community.”TIBURON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betul Kinalilar, owner of Troya Mediterranean, today announced the restaurant has been awarded the Marin Independent Journal Readers’ Choice Award 2026 for Best Mediterranean Restaurant.
— Owner, Betul Kinalilar
The recognition marks a significant milestone for Troya Mediterranean, which opened in May 2025 and has quickly established itself as a standout dining destination in Marin County. Receiving the Readers’ Choice honor within its first year of operation highlights the restaurant’s immediate impact and growing popularity with local residents.
“This award is incredibly meaningful to us because it comes directly from the community,” said Kinalilar. “Our goal from the beginning was to create a place where people could gather, enjoy authentic Mediterranean cuisine, and feel at home. We’re deeply grateful for the support we’ve received from Marin diners.”
The award follows another notable recognition earlier in 2025 when Troya Mediterranean was presented with an official proclamation from Holli Thier, who was Mayor of Tiburon. She welcomed the restaurant to the community of Tiburon and recognized its contribution to the town’s local business and dining scene.
Troya Mediterranean brings together traditional Mediterranean and Turkish flavors with a modern culinary approach. The family-owned restaurant emphasizes fresh ingredients, classic recipes, and warm hospitality—values that reflect Kinalilar’s heritage and passion for creating memorable dining experiences.
The Marin Independent Journal Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate the region’s favorite businesses across a wide range of categories, with winners selected by community vote. The awards ceremony on March 19 will honor top local businesses that have made an impact across Marin County.
About Troya Mediterranean
Troya Mediterranean is a family-owned restaurant located in Tiburon, California, serving modern Mediterranean cuisine inspired by Turkish culinary traditions and family recipes. Since opening in May 2025, Troya Mediterranean has focused on fresh, locally sourced produce, vibrant flavors and a welcoming atmosphere that brings the community together.
Photo credits: Zubeyde Sheth, Minimalist Aesthetics
Release: BizFluency
Troya Mediterranean
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troyaberk@gmail.com
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