FTC Stops Proposed Merger of Leading Cataract-Surgery Device Makers

In response to the announcement that Alcon, Inc. and Alcon Research, LLC (collectively referred to as Alcon) has abandoned its efforts to purchase LENSAR, Inc. (Lensar), Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition Director Daniel Guarnera issued the following statement:

“The Bureau’s American Competition Enforcement (ACE) Division identified substantial competitive concerns with this transaction, which would have combined the two most significant players in the market for laser systems used in femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery, known as FLACS. Alcon and Lensar were locked in a price war that had already benefited doctors offering FLACS-assisted cataract procedures, as well as their patients. The vigorous competition between Alcon and Lensar had also spurred innovation in the FLACS market.

Competitors simply cannot attempt to buy out rivals to get out from the heat of pricing and innovation competition. I’m proud of the work done by ACE in this investigation, which produced evidence of consumer harm so substantial that the merging firms threw up a white flag rather than risk facing the FTC in court. ACE’s work will help preserve price competition for FLACS devices, promote innovation in this industry, and protect American manufacturing jobs.

I want to thank our colleagues in the Bureau of Economics for their important work on this investigation. I’d also like to thank the Florida Attorney General’s Office for Florida’s partnership throughout this investigation. The Bureau of Competition and its state partners will remain vigilant in protecting Americans from bad deals.”