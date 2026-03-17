FTC Sends More Than $10.9 Million to Consumers Harmed by Credit Repair Pyramid Scheme

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $10.9 million to consumers harmed by a credit repair operation known by multiple names including Financial Education Services (FES), United Wealth Education, United Credit Education Services, and Youth Financial Literacy Foundation.

In 2022, the FTC sued FES alleging that the company preyed on consumers with low credit scores by luring them in with the false promise of an easy fix to their credit score and then recruiting them to join a pyramid scheme selling the credit repair services to others, costing them millions of dollars.

The FTC secured settlements with FES and its owners and operators in 2024 requiring them to end their fraudulent practices and turn over funds for injured consumers.

The FTC is sending checks to 443,048 affected customers. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Analytics, at 833-699-7995 or by email at FES@refundadministrator.com, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a payment.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2024, FTC actions led to more than $339 million in refunds to consumers across the country.