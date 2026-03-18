RedSeal Honored as Finalist of the 2026 SC Awards

We’ve closed critical gaps in CTEM by connecting visibility to prioritization and adding AI-driven automated action, enabling teams to understand their exposure and quickly and efficiently reduce it.” — Greg Enriquez, RedSeal CEO

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedSeal, a pioneer in AI-enabled proactive exposure management, is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2026 SC Awards. RedSeal has been recognized in the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Solution category, underscoring its commitment to excellence and leadership in the cybersecurity industry. The SC Awards, now in its 29th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems.

A complete list of 2026 SC Awards finalists is available on SC Media here: https://www.scworld.com/sc-awards-finalists

The 2026 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges, comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

This year, all finalists are invited to the SC Awards Reception, where the 2026 winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at RSAC in San Francisco. Finalists will receive priority access to two reserved spots at the reception. Finalists will also have the opportunity to record interviews with the CyberRisk TV production team onsite at RSAC 2026. These interviews will highlight each finalists’ innovation, technology, or individual achievement, and will be published across SC Media channels to amplify SC Awards recognition.

“The SC Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, recognizing the people and technologies driving real progress,” said CyberRisk Alliance Chief Content Officer Kelley Damore. “Being named a finalist is a mark of credibility and trust — a powerful validation from peers and experts who understand what it takes to deliver real-world security impact.”

“After being honored last year, it’s incredibly rewarding to be recognized again by the SC Awards. Over the past year, we’ve focused on advancing our mission to enable organizations to secure their hybrid digital environments by revealing and prioritizing what is truly exposed,” said RedSeal CEO, Greg Enriquez. “We’ve worked to close critical gaps in Continuous Threat Exposure Management by connecting visibility to prioritization and adding AI-driven automated action, enabling teams to understand their exposure and quickly and efficiently reduce it. In an increasingly complex threat landscape, our commitment is to give security leaders the clarity and confidence to protect what matters most.”

Throughout the month, SC Media’s editorial team will feature in-depth coverage of each finalist on SC Media’s website at www.scworld.com/sc-awards, along with promoting finalists across SC Media’s social media channels on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About RedSeal

RedSeal, a pioneer in proactive exposure management and winner of the 2025 SC Award for Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Solution, helps organizations see, understand, and secure hybrid digital environments across IT (on-prem, cloud, remote workers), OT, and IoT. Its patented modeling uncovers hidden assets, misconfigurations, and attack paths, prioritizes exposures by business impact with Risk Radius™, and validates compliance. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies and U.S. military branches, RedSeal strengthens resilience and reduces business risk. Learn m www.redseal.net.

About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

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