PERLA GLOBAL CAPITAL ADVISOURS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT COLLABORATION ISTANBUL, TURKEY

THIS IS A STRATEGIC INVESMENT COLLABORATON TO EXPAND OUR GLOBAL MARKETS AND FUNDING CAPABILITIES” — Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perla Global Capital Advisors announces strategic investment collaboration with IFC Istanbul, Turkey. IFC is a leading global investor across emerging markets. IFC has funded more than 396 companies with a collective equity value of $2.4 Billion USD.Mr. Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & Director of Perla Global Capital Markets, stated “IFC collaboration is a key strategic relationship for serving specific sectors of Real Estate, Industrial, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Travel & Leisure, Education and Healthcare among others.” Depending on the fund that is being deployed, The Fund Management Team specializes in developing and managing funds in the MENA region and can invest anywhere from $50 Million to $2 Billion of equity in companies with enterprise value of $50 Million to $5 Billion and above in addition to debt financing.About TurkeyTurkey is an upper-middle income country and an emerging market. A Founding member of the OECD and G20. It has the 16th largest economy by nominal and 11th largest by PPP-adjusted GDP in the world. Its classified among newly industrialized countries. Foreign Direct Investment in Turkey peaked at $22.05 Billion in 2007 and dropped to $13.09 Billion in 2022. Turkey has 22 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. In 2024 Euromonitor International ranked Istanbul and Antalya among the top ten most visited cities in the world. Turkey has a population as of December 2025 estimate of 86,092,168. Capital Ankara and Istanbul as its largest city.About Perla Global Capital AdvisorsPerla Global Capital Advisors is a worldwide special situations investment banking advisory services firm serving the markets of USA, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa with origination and research in Australia, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Paris, and Singapore.Perla Global Capital Advisors provides clients with expertise in Advisory work for Debt and Equity Capital Formation, Structured Financing, Advisory work for Asset Reposition, Advisory work for Merger & Acquisitions, Advisory Work for Special Situations including restructurings, spinoffs, divestitures, cross-border Joint Ventures, Leverage Buyout, Management Buyout, defense strategies for hostile takeover or friendly shareholder buyout, liquidity events and planning for an exit strategy.For immediate contact:Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & Director: Direct Tel 657-348-3764Email: fserrano@perlacapitalgroup.comSource: Perla Global Capital Advisors Communications URL: www.perlacapitalgroup.com

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