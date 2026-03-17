Additional $46 Million in Gaming Payments for First Nation And Métis Organizations in 2025-26

CANADA, March 17 - Released on March 17, 2026

Saskatchewan's First Nation and Métis organizations will receive $153.5 million in gaming revenue payments for the 2025-26 fiscal year, an increase of $46 million from the 2025-26 budget. This is due to the strong performance of Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) casinos, SaskGaming properties and the PlayNow.com online platform.

"Protecting the wellbeing and growth of First Nation and Métis communities in Saskatchewan is important to our government," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "At a time when community strength is more vital than ever, these agreements ensure funding flows to the places where Indigenous people gather, celebrate and build strong futures. This increase of $46 million will help support programs and build opportunities that improve communities."

Gaming payments play a key role, investing in organizations and grassroots projects and underscore Saskatchewan's ongoing commitment to advancing economic, cultural, educational and social programs in Indigenous communities throughout the province.

The Ministry of Government Relations is responsible for distributing these funds according to the 2002 Gaming Framework Agreement and The Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act. These funds will be allocated to:

The First Nations Trust, which directs funding to First Nations in Saskatchewan based on priorities identified by individual communities.

Community Development Corporations, which reinvest revenues into projects in regions surrounding SIGA casino locations.

The Clarence Campeau Development Fund, which supports Métis entrepreneurship and economic development.

For additional details about the Gaming Framework Agreement, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

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