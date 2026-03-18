Vimi Fasteners announces participation of Heading to Seattle for ADSS 2026

Vimi, leader in high-precision fastening systems joins global industry giants in Seattle to showcase advanced engineering solutions for aviation and defense

At ADSS 2026, Vimi Fasteners will showcase innovations designed to withstand extreme environments, highlighting how bespoke engineering solutions ” — Marco Sargenti Ceo Vimi Fasteners

REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEATTLE (WA), USA – March 18, 2026 – As the global aerospace industry gathers in the city that defined aviation history, Vimi Fasteners marks its strategic presence at the Aerospace & Defense Supplier Summit (ADSS). The Italian-based company, a benchmark for high-performance mechanical components, is showcasing its latest technological advancements on March 18–19, 2026, in Seattle.As a leader in high-precision fastening systems, Vimi Fasteners continues to push the boundaries of performance. Its presence at ADSS 2026 signifies a steadfast commitment to supporting the most demanding sectors—Aerospace and Defense—where reliability, safety, and advanced materials are non-negotiable."At ADSS 2026, Vimi Fasteners will showcase innovations designed to withstand extreme environments, highlighting how bespoke engineering solutions can optimize the assembly of next-generation aircraft and defense systems," stated Marco Sargenti, CEO of Vimi Fasteners.The company delegation in Seattle is led by Global Sales Director, Mr. Emanuele Minciarelli, stationed at Booth 1012. The summit represents a premier opportunity for international partners to:Discuss high-performance fastening solutions tailored to specific and complex technical requirements.Explore new strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening global supply chains.Gain insights into R&D capabilities and the advanced manufacturing processes that define Vimi’s production excellence.In the fast-paced environment of ADSS, Vimi Fasteners emphasizes that time is a strategic asset. To ensure dedicated technical sessions, the company encourages stakeholders to schedule formal meetings at the booth. "The goal is to provide a focused environment to discuss how Vimi Fasteners can support upcoming high-stakes projects, ensuring that networking is a results-driven process rather than a matter of chance," added CEO Marco Sargenti.Event Details:Location: Booth 1012, Seattle, WA, USA.Dates: March 18–19, 2026.About Vimi FastenersBased in Novellara (RE), Italy, Vimi Fasteners is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-precision fastening systems. With a strong focus on Research and Development, the company serves the most technologically advanced sectors, including Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, and Energy, providing mission-critical components that ensure safety and performance in extreme conditions.

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