Katie Anne, LLC Launches Comprehensive Ministry to Support Divorced Christian Women in Rebuilding Biblical Identity

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katie Anne, LLC announces an expanding ministry dedicated to helping divorced Christian women rebuild their lives and identity through biblically-grounded coaching, resources, and community support. The initiative aims to address a critical gap in church resources while laying the groundwork for a comprehensive nonprofit organization.

Katie Anne, a Certified Life Coach, host of the Beyond Believing podcast, and Biblical Theology student at Liberty University, brings a unique perspective to this ministry. As a single mother of five children—including one who is Deaf—and herself a child of divorce, Katie Anne combines personal experience with professional training to serve women navigating one of life's most challenging transitions.

The ministry addresses the complete spectrum of needs facing divorced Christian women, including spiritual growth, emotional healing, practical life skills, and identity restoration. According to the company, Katie Anne's coaching uniquely intertwines thought-awareness training with biblical principles, helping women take every thought captive, rewrite their identity post-divorce, and find strength in Christ rather than striving alone.

Currently, Katie Anne, LLC is actively collecting feedback from churches and ministries to identify specific gaps in services and resources. Company representatives note that this research-driven approach will enable the creation of tailored resources that truly meet the needs of both religious communities and the women they serve. The ultimate vision includes establishing a nonprofit organization that would provide temporary housing, education support, workforce preparation, childcare assistance, home maintenance training, and comprehensive mental, emotional, spiritual, physical, and financial education.

The ministry already demonstrates tangible impact through its Selah Healing Program and podcast, which launched in August 2024. In 2025, Katie Anne initiated "Another Home for the Holidays," bringing together single women spending holidays without their children for community, fellowship, and devotional support—a program she plans to expand in coming years.

Representatives from Katie Anne, LLC emphasize that the work goes beyond supporting divorced women alone. With experience serving on advisory committees for the Utah Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and the Newborn Hearing Screening Advisory Committee, plus over 15 years supporting families with deaf and hard of hearing children, Katie Anne brings a holistic understanding of family dynamics and special needs.

The company's ambitious goal is to reach one million women within the next year through the Beyond Believing podcast, coaching programs, resources, and ministry efforts, with plans to launch the full nonprofit within three years.

About Katie Anne, LLC

Katie Anne, LLC provides life coaching and ministry resources for divorced Christian women seeking to rebuild their identity and lives on a biblical foundation. Through the Beyond Believing podcast, Selah Healing Program, and developing church resources, the organization works to restore women, support children of divorce, and ultimately build biblical communities by building biblical homes one individual at a time.

Contact:

Katie Anne Greene

Coachkatieanne@gmail.com

385-261-9452

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