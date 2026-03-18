California SBDC Hosts Statewide Advocacy Day at the Capitol in Celebration of National SBDC Day

California SBDC to hold more than 95 meetings with members of the California State Assembly and State Senate

Our teams are on the ground in every region of California, helping businesses start, grow, and access capital. Today, we’re bringing those stories directly to policymakers who help shape the future.” — Susie Pryor, Central CA SBDC Regional Director

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National SBDC Day, the California Small Business Development Centers ( CA SBDC ) will host a statewide Advocacy Day at the State Capitol on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, bringing together SBDC leaders and advisors from across California to champion the success and future of small businesses.Representatives from the CA SBDC network will convene in Sacramento for a coordinated day of engagement with state policymakers, holding more than 95 meetings with members of the California State Assembly and State Senate. These meetings will highlight the critical role SBDCs play in driving local economic growth, supporting entrepreneurs, and strengthening communities in every legislative district across the state.“National SBDC Day is an opportunity to celebrate the real impact of small business support—and to ensure that impact continues to grow,” said Susie Pryor, Central CA SBDC Regional Director. “Our teams are on the ground in every region of California, helping businesses start, grow, and access capital. Today, we’re bringing those stories directly to the policymakers who help shape that future.”During Advocacy Day, SBDC leaders will focus on advancing key priorities, including:- Increased investment in the Small Business Technical Assistance Program (SB TAP)- Enhanced funding for the Capital Infusion Program (CIP)- Support of Assembly Bill 685: The Small Business Resiliency & Innovation Act (Solache)The CA SBDC network is a cornerstone of California’s small business ecosystem, providing no-cost, expert consulting and training to entrepreneurs and small business owners.“Small businesses are the backbone of California’s economy, and the SBDC network is proud to be their trusted partner,” said Pat Nye, Los Angeles SBDC Regional Director. “This advocacy day ensures that the voices of entrepreneurs - and the measurable outcomes we deliver - are heard clearly in the halls of the Capitol.”National SBDC Day is an annual celebration of the impact America’s Small Business Development Centers have on the success of small businesses nationwide.About the California SBDC NetworkThe California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network provides no-cost, confidential advising and low-cost training to small businesses and entrepreneurs across the state. Funded in part through a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the State of California through the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GOBiz) and the Office of the Small Business Advocate (OSBA), the SBDC network helps businesses start, grow, and thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.