Taste of Richmond Experience Set for March 28 at Richmond Memorial Auditorium

Taste of Richmond Experience 2026 Welcome to the 2026 Taste of Richmond Experience Taste of Richmond Experience 2026 Connect

40 Food & Beverage Vendors to Gather for Ticketed Community Tasting Event

We’re seeing strong momentum from across the community...there’s a shared energy behind creating something people can enjoy, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the community.” — Rich Doellstedt, Board President of the Richmond Chamber of Commerce

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Taste of Richmond Experience will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 4–7 PM at the Richmond Memorial Auditorium (403 Civic Center Plaza).

The 6th annual event will bring together 40 food and beverage vendors — including local eateries, caterers, bakeries, breweries, and wineries — for a ticketed tasting event centered on flavor and community connection. Approximately 400 guests are expected to attend.

Attendees will sample food and drink offerings, enjoy live music, and engage directly with participating vendors. Featured participants include CJ’s BBQ & Fish, Rubicon Bakeries, Mariscos Los Reyes, Anaviv, Salsa Taqueria, Pickles & Smoke, and Pai’s Eatery, alongside beverage providers such as East Brother Beer Co., Bianco Verde, El Agave Azul, and The Factory Bar. A curated selection of local artisans will also be featured, with select art displayed throughout the event.

Presented by the City of Richmond and the Economic Development Commission of Richmond CA, and hosted by the Richmond Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Richmond Main Street and Richmond Farmers Markets, the event highlights the chefs, bakers, and beverage makers contributing to Richmond’s culinary landscape in a culturally diverse, community-rooted city. The event is supported by sponsors Chevron, Mechanics Bank, and Amazon.

“We’re seeing strong momentum from across the community as this event comes together,” said Rich Doellstedt, Board President of the Richmond Chamber of Commerce. “From food and beverage vendors to artisans, sponsors, and community partners, there’s a shared energy behind creating something people can enjoy, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the community.”

Tickets are $35 and include one raffle ticket and tasting passport. The event is open to guests 13 and over.

For tickets, vendor participation, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, visit www.tasteofrichmondexperience.com

. Follow updates on Facebook and Instagram at @tasteofrichmond.

About Taste of Richmond Experience

The Taste of Richmond Experience is an annual community tasting event that brings together a diverse mix of food and beverage vendors for an evening celebrating Richmond’s culinary landscape.

About the Richmond Chamber of Commerce

The Richmond Chamber of Commerce supports and advocates for local businesses by creating opportunities for visibility, connection, and shared success. Through events and partnerships, the Chamber works to strengthen Richmond’s economic vitality and civic life.

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