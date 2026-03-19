Beforepay’s Pay Advance wins global digital lending award for speed, transparency and ethical design

Beforepay Group was founded in 2019 to support working Australians who have not been well-served by the traditional financial-services industry. Beforepay's Pay Advance product allows eligible customer to borrow up to $2000 in as little as 5 minutes.

Beforepay, the consumer lending business of ASX-listed Beforepay Group, recognised in the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P)

This award recognises what matters most about Pay Advance - that it delivers speed and convenience without losing sight of transparency, control and safe product design.” — Jamie Twiss, CEO of Beforepay Group

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beforepay , the Australian consumer lending business of Beforepay Group (ASX: B4P), has won “Overall Digital Lending Product of the Year” in the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards . Beforepay was recognised for its Pay Advance product that combines speed and transparent pricing with personalised limits and safeguards designed to support safe borrowing.Run by Tech Breakthrough, a leading global market intelligence organisation, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards has recognised high-growth innovators from multinational brands since 2017. Past winners include fintech leaders across lending, payments, digital banking, regtech and banking infrastructure. The 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards attracted more than 4,500 nominations globally.Beforepay’s Pay Advance product is designed to help eligible working Australians manage short-term cash flow challenges. Eligible customers can access up to $2,000 in as little as five minutes. The digital experience has built-in safeguards, including transparent pricing, personalised limits based on a customer’s current financial capacity, and restrictions such as one active advance at a time to help ensure affordability.“This award recognises what matters most about Pay Advance - that it delivers speed and convenience without losing sight of transparency, control and safe product design,” said Jamie Twiss, CEO of Beforepay Group.“Winning this global Fintech Breakthrough Award also reflects the strength of the technology and credit risk capability behind our Pay Advance product. The same data science, risk modelling and product discipline that powers Beforepay is also made available to other lenders through Carrington Labs, our enterprise business providing credit risk analytics and cash flow underwriting models.”The global award win comes as Beforepay Group continues to report strong operating momentum. In its H1 FY26 results, the Group reported a Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) of $4.2 million, a 19% increase in revenue year-on-year, and more than 267,000 active users.About Beforepay GroupBeforepay Group was founded in 2019 to support working Australians who have not been well-served by the traditional financial-services industry. Our lending arm, Beforepay, offers consumers an ethical, customer-friendly way to help manage temporary cash-flow challenges through small pay advances, as well as offering personal loans. Carrington Labs, our enterprise arm, enables banks, credit unions and fintechs to elevate their lending performance through deep credit risk insights that can help lenders increase approval rates, cut defaults and grow margins. For more information visit www.beforepaygroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.