Biomed Industries Presented Breakthrough Unified Theory Linking Alzheimer’s Disease, Obesity & Cardiovascular Diseases

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Biomed Industries, Inc. Presented Breakthrough Unified Theory Linking Alzheimer’s Disease, Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease at Global Neuroscience Summit 2026

With the Unified Theory integrating brain, metabolic, and cardiovascular systems, we can fundamentally reshape disease treatment and significantly improve outcomes for millions of patients worldwide” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Biomed Industries, Inc. today announced new scientific insights presented at the 2nd Global Summit on Neuroscience, Neurology and Brain Disorders in London, chaired by Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, Chief Executive Officer of Biomed Industries, inc.The international summit brought together leading neuroscientists, clinicians, and researchers to examine emerging mechanisms underlying neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Tran delivered two plenary presentations highlighting a growing body of evidence linking metabolic dysfunction—including obesity and Type 2 diabetes—to the development and progression of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders.ASSOCIATION OF ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE AND OBESITY:In his opening plenary presentation, “Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Obesity: Clinical Trials of NA-831 for AD and NA-931 for the Treatment of Obesity,” Dr. Tran presented findings from Biomed’s clinical programs, including NA-831 for Alzheimer’s disease and NA-931 for obesity, demonstrating that metabolic dysfunction may play a central role in driving neurodegenerative processes. His presentation also outlined therapeutic strategies targeting both neurological and metabolic pathways.Building on clinical results from NA-831 (Alzheimer’s disease), NA-931 (obesity), and NA-911 (stroke), Dr. Tran was the first to propose the “Unified Theory of Neurodegenerative, Metabolic, and Cardiovascular Disease.” The Unified Theory posits that these major disease categories share common underlying biological mechanisms, including systemic inflammation, metabolic dysregulation, vascular impairment, and disrupted cellular energy metabolism.UNIFIED THEORY OF NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES, METABOLIC AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES:Dr. Tran indicated that the Unified Theory is conceptually analogous to Albert Einstein’s pursuit of a Unified Field Theory—seeking to integrate seemingly distinct phenomena into a single coherent framework. However, unlike purely theoretical constructs, Biomed’s Unified Theory is grounded in clinical and translational data derived from its therapeutic programs.According to Dr. Tran, conditions traditionally treated as distinct disorders—such as Alzheimer’s disease, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and stroke—may instead represent interconnected manifestations of a unified disease continuum.“Over the past decade, scientific research has increasingly revealed strong metabolic links to neurodegeneration,” said Dr. Tran. “Our clinical findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease may, in part, be driven by mechanisms similar to those underlying Type 2 diabetes, including brain insulin resistance, mitochondrial dysfunction, and chronic inflammation. Understanding these shared pathways opens the door to therapies capable of addressing multiple chronic diseases simultaneously.”From a unified therapeutic perspective, Dr. Tran highlighted that therapeutics that restore network balance across metabolic, vascular, and neural systems may be more effective in modifying disease trajectories than highly target-specific agents. This network-based approach also provides a rational framework for combination therapies, enabling the identification of synergistic target sets that stabilize biological systems without triggering compensatory failure.Importantly, Dr. Tran noted that a key lesson from Einstein’s ultimately unsuccessful Unified Field Theory is that unification without empirical constraint risks becoming mathematically elegant but biologically irrelevant. In contrast, Biomed’s Unified Theory is anchored in systems and network medicine, where models are constructed and validated using experimental data, clinical trial outcomes, and longitudinal patient observations. Predictions—such as biomarker trajectories, therapeutic responses, and comorbidity patterns—are testable, falsifiable, and continuously refined as new data emerge.Biomed Industries believes that integrating metabolic, neurological, and cardiovascular research will accelerate the development of transformative therapies that address the root causes of chronic disease rather than treating symptoms in isolation.“Future medicine will increasingly recognize the profound interconnection between the brain, metabolic systems, and cardiovascular health,” said Dr. Tran. “Guided by the Unified Theory, we can reshape disease treatment and significantly improve outcomes for millions worldwide.”ABOUT BIOMED INDUSTRIES, INC.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative therapies for chronic and complex diseases. The company’s investigational pipeline targets a wide range of unmet medical needs, including:- Alzheimer’s disease- Major depressive disorder (MDD)- Obesity and diabetes- Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)- Stroke and alcohol use disorder- Rare diseases, including Rett Syndrome and Fragile XFor more information, please visit the website: https://www.biomedind.com FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned clinical trials, development timelines, and potential therapeutic benefits. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Biomed undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.For more information, please contact:

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