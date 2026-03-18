Former Miss Idaho and Coeur d’Alene Fashion Week Founder Kit Lucas Signs With EKC PR

Fashion entrepreneur and storyteller expands her work from the runway to film and television.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKC PR has signed former Miss Idaho and Coeur d’Alene Fashion Week founder Kit Lucas to its roster for public relations, branding, and marketing representation.

Lucas is a fashion entrepreneur and community advocate from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She is a co-founder of Marmalade Fresh Clothing, the boutique she launched with her mother and twin sister, which has grown into a creative hub supporting emerging designers and artists, with locations and collaborations spanning the Pacific Northwest, Brooklyn, New York, and Savannah, Georgia.

Through Marmalade Fresh Clothing, Lucas began producing events that celebrated young creatives and local talent. That vision ultimately led to the founding of Coeur d’Alene Fashion Week (CDA Fashion Week), an annual showcase that brings together designers, models, artists, and performers from across the region.

Now entering its fifth year, the platform, similar to talent platforms like Star Search or American Idol, has become a regional launchpad for new talent across the Pacific Northwest, offering many participants their first opportunity to showcase their work in a professional runway environment.

The loss of former Marmalade employee and Coeur d’Alene student Maddie Mogen deeply affected the community and strengthened Lucas’s commitment to creating spaces where creativity, connection, and remembrance can live side by side.

“The answer to violence isn’t silence — it’s solidarity,” says Lucas. “Through fashion, art, and storytelling, I hope to create spaces where people can support one another and keep moving forward together.”

In addition to her work in fashion, Lucas is expanding into film and television, developing character-driven stories that explore identity, resilience, and complex female narratives.

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